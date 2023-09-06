Glamping Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 9%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 7.10 Billion by 2032

Newark, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3 billion in 2022 global glamping market will reach USD 7.10 billion in 2032. The COVID-19 outbreak severely harmed the tourism business. The market for glamping is anticipated to grow as normalcy slowly returns to the world, and several initiatives by governments and travel agencies to increase tourism demand are implemented. According to the United Nations Tourism Dashboard, the world witnessed a 50% increase in travel post-pandemic. It was estimated that around 470 million travellers undertook a trip for vacation. The growth of the tourism sector is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, given the psychological change in the population towards enjoying and spending more time with friends and family outside of their homes after the two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions. Glamping is expected to become a demanded vacation experience, driving the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Global Glamping Market



North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The majority of the population can now enjoy glamping, given the high per capita income of the region’s population, which is fueling the market's expansion. Additionally, the launch of travel packages offering glamping experiences in unusually beautiful locations across the North American continent will spur market expansion. The preference of local customers for opulent experiences with a dash of natural retreat contributes favourably to the sector's growth. The expanding social media presence of material reviewing these locations to draw in more customers will also aid the market's expansion.



In 2022, the cabins and pods segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48% and revenue of 1.44 billion.



In 2022, the family travel segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and revenue of 1.68 billion.



Advancement in market



June 2023 - The luxury glamping pioneer Luxeglamp EcoResorts opened India's first magnificent "bubble glamping" resort in Munnar's picturesque Keralan hill town. Luxeglamp is situated at Poopara, Munnar, Kerala. The lovely lush green scenery of the hill town and cardamom plantations surround Munnar's six (6) bubble glamps, which promise panoramic views and a stargazing experience like no other. The hotel offers particularly created Suite Bubble Glamps and Premium Bubble Glamps, each with a distinctive private space with hammocks, hot tubs, and saunas. Additionally, there is a restaurant there that serves breakfast for free. Along with these activities, visitors can go hiking, boating, birdwatching, exploring neighbouring forests, and visiting tea plantations.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the growing influence of social media.



In the present world, social media has ingrained itself irrevocably into everyone's daily lives. As more businesses target audiences by working with these influencers, the existence of beauty, lifestyle, and travel bloggers is changing the marketing landscape. Similarly, glamping service providers or governments looking to boost tourism through glamping invite these influencers to stay at their locations and urge them to promote and review them. These initiatives seek to spread deals and packages through influencers and raise awareness of glamping. Targeted advertisements are used with influencer marketing for glamping to draw customers. Therefore, the growing social media influence will fuel the market's expansion, increasing Glamping's visibility.



Restraints: the pricey nature of glamping.



Glamping is an essentially luxurious experience, making it expensive for most travellers. In addition, the young visitors who drive the camping industry are struggling financially. Furthermore, most campers choose the classic camping method to enjoy nature in its most unadulterated and unadulterated form. Some people prefer the educational opportunities, lack of luxury, and appreciation for basic amenities to the opulent glamping experience. As a result, the market's expansion will be constrained by the high cost of glamping.



Opportunities: increased diversity in travel offerings.



Consumers' increased willingness to spend money on trips results from rising disposable income. Additionally, the pandemic's limits on gathering and mobility have had a beneficial effect because they have made people more conscious of spending quality time with their families, friends and travelling. The current travel agencies or businesses have expanded their product portfolios to include glamping in their offers in light of these changes. Additionally, companies can draw in new clients with their distinctive offers by exploring new, off-the-beaten-path locations far from cities that offer a calm, private, and luxurious experience. As a result, introducing glamping by established travel and tourist businesses to draw customers will present profitable opportunities for the expansion of the global glamping industry.



Challenges: the lack of awareness.



Glamping is a fairly new concept; many people don't know about glamping. Furthermore, only a few industry players offer these services, given the necessary permits and high initial costs required. Therefore, the lack of awareness will challenge the market's growth by limiting its potential to a few market segments.



Some of the major players operating in the global glamping market are:



• Bushtec Safari

• Collective Retreats

• Eco Retreats

• Huttopia

• Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

• Paperbark Camp

• Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd.

• Tanja Lagoon Camp

• Tentrr

• Under Canvas



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Cabins and Pods

• Yurts

• Tents

• Treehouses

• Tipis

• Others



By Application



• Family Travel

• Enterprise Travel



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



