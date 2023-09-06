Sharing Services Global Corporation Announces Plan to Acquire the Brand of MojiLife Products

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (“Sharing Services” or the “Company”) announces today its plan to acquire the brand of MojiLife products from MojiLife LLC. with the execution of a non-binding letter of intent.



MojiLife products consists of patented air fragrance devices for the home and vehicle, with dozens of scents from around the world that are made with safe ingredients and are non-toxic, gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, and hypoallergenic and safe for children and pets, along with essential oils and other unique home products.

“We are excited about this opportunity to acquire this brand of MojiLife products and work with such a talented and experienced team at MojiLife LLC. Their products are a natural fit to our Company’s product offerings, and we believe this acquisition will expand our reach into the health and wellness market section,” said Sharing Services CEO John “JT” Thatch.

“Sharing Services has been a great business partner to MojiLife LLC and we believe this acquisition will strongly enhance market’s awareness and distribution of MojiLife products. The entire corporate team at Sharing Services has been incredible to work with, and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to provide best-in-class products to our customers and generate more sales opportunities to our distributors,” stated Darin Davis, owner of MojiLife LLC.

Sharing Services' primary growth strategy is built on focused innovation and creativity, positioned to capture a profitable market share of diverse business models. The full range of solutions offered by Sharing Services can be found on the Company’s website. For more information, visit https://www.shrginc.com/ .

About MojiLife LLC

Visit www,mojilife.com

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services’ combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.



Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.