Mexico City, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEROMEXICO INCREASES OPERATIONS AT AIFA BY UP TO 40%; IT WILL INCREASE TO MORE THAN 1,000 FLIGHTS PER MONTH

The company's offer at AIFA will account for 6 out of every 10 flights.

Aeromexico remains the airline with the largest number of domestic and international operations at the airport.

Mexico City, September 6th, 2023.- Starting October 5, Aeromexico will begin a new phase of growth at Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) and will be connecting 13 destinations through more than one thousand monthly departures and arrivals, which means a 40% growth in its operation and a total offer of more than 120 thousand seats each month.

With this adjustment, Aeromexico's operation at AIFA will account for 6 out of every 10 flights by the end of the year. The operation will be as follows: the route to Colima will be transferred from AICM to AIFA with seven weekly flights. The Leon and Aguascalientes destinations will be added, with seven frequencies per week each. Of the 28 weekly frequencies from AICM to Durango, 14 will be transferred to AIFA.

Date Destination Operation

(monthly) Seats

(monthlyl) September 9

Acapulco (7), Cancun (21), Guadalajara (14), Houston (7), Monterrey (14), Merida (7), Oaxaca (7), Puerto Vallarta (7) y Veracruz (7). 728 88 thousand Starting October 5th 13

Acapulco (7), Aguascalientes (7), Cancun (21), Colima (7), Durango (14), Guadalajara (14), Houston (7), Leon (7), Monterrey (14), Merida (7), Oaxaca (7), Puerto Vallarta (7), Veracruz (7) 1008 +120 thousand

Note: The weekly frequencies of each route are shown in parentheses.

With this increase, Aeromexico remains the largest operator at the AIFA, and consolidates its position as the airline that offers the greatest domestic and international connectivity to and from the center of the country.

-oo0oo-

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 23rd anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

Media contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com