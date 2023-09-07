Flash News: OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated with Unibot, a Leading Telegram Trading Bot

SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of September 7, 2023.



OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated with Unibot, a Leading Telegram Trading Bot

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator has integrated with Unibot, a popular Telegram bot that allows users to trade crypto without leaving the Telegram app. This integration enables Unibot users to access the most optimal token swap rates, automated trading and market insights all in one place, making it easier for traders of all levels to navigate the crypto market.



In addition, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies via Unibot through their integrated trading terminal and web app, Unibot X. The bot enables users to import their personal wallet(s), including the OKX Wallet. Unibot can also execute limit orders and other trading strategies such as copy trading. All users have to do is select the wallet for the trade and create an order. To learn more about Unibot, click here.



This announcement follows the launch of OKX Wallet's ETH staking campaign, giving users who stake ETH via Lido the opportunity to earn an additional APR of up to 3% on their investment and also win a share in a prize pool worth USD 20,000 in DAI. To learn more, click here.

OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com.



Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.