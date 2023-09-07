Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 0.50 today

Hamilton, Bermuda,

September 7, 2023





The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.50 as of today relating to the dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships including two dual fuel LPG newbuildings for delivery in early 2024 as well as four medium sized gas/ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

