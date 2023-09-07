Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 September 2023 at 10:05am EEST

Change in Verkkokauppa.com's Management Team: HR Director Saara Tikkanen to leave the company

Verkkokauppa.com's HR Director and member of the Management Team Saara Tikkanen has decided to leave the company. Tikkanen will leave Verkkokauppa.com at the beginning of 2024 to join a new employer.

"On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com, I would like to thank Saara for her extremely important contribution to Verkkokauppa.com", says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com. "Over the past almost three years, Saara has developed our HR function by great leaps forward. I can be proud of the change that has been carried out at Verkkokauppa.com under Saara's leadership in terms of processes, tools, management and company culture.”

"We have implemented a huge transformation in an incredibly short period. This would not have been possible without the unwavering support from top management and colleagues, as well as the professionalism and courage of my team," continues Saara Tikkanen, HR Director at Verkkokauppa.com. "Verkkokauppa.com is now in a situation, where I feel that it is possible for me to move forward to develop something new.”

