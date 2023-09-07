Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management September 7, 2023 at 10.15 am.





The CEO of Oscar Software to change

Panostaja’s portfolio company Oscar Software’s Board of Directors and CEO Mika Yletyinen have agreed that Yletyinen will leave his position as the CEO of Oscar Software immediately. The search process for appointing a new CEO has commenced.





Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO





Additional information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311





https://panostaja.fi/en/



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.