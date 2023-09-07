Glucosamine Market to Hit US$ 1,082.65 Million By 2030 | Insights & Competitive landscape

New York, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global G lucosamine M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the glucosamine market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,082.65 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 693.50 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the glucosamine market.

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound found in the human body, it plays and crucial role in the formation and repair of cartilages of bones, which provides cushioning and protects the joints. It is used as a supplement extracted from the shells of shellfish and can be prepared in laboratories by various chemical processes.

Glucosamine is used in various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, food & beverages, dairies, and others. Supplemental forms of the product are commonly used to alleviate joint pain, reduce inflammation, and improve mobility for individuals with osteoarthritis and other joint conditions. It is available in various forms such as tablets, powders, capsules, gels, liquid, and others depending upon the different consumer preferences and dosage.

Global Glucosamine Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 1,082.65 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.8% By Product Type Glucosamine Sulfate, Glucosamine Hydrochloride, N-acetyl Glucosamine, and Others By Form Tablets, Powder, Liquid, and Others By End-use Industry Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverages, Dairy, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., Cargill, Inc., Schiff Nutrition International, Inc., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Spectrum Chemicals, and Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

Global Glucosamine Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, in 2022, the glucosamine hydrochloride segment contributed the largest market shares in the glucosamine market. Glucosamine hydrochloride is a type of glucosamine supplement that is free from the sulfate group, and it is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, joint pain, heart diseases, strokes, and back pain. These symptoms can easily be seen in the elderly population. The rising prevalence of heart diseases and strokes worldwide is driving the segment's growth globally.

Based on Form, in 2022, the powder segment contributed the largest market share in the glucosamine market. The powder form holds the dominant market share among the forms segment, owing to its versatility of application along with ease of dosing. Glucosamine powder can easily be incorporated into things such as beverages, smoothies, protein shakes, and food recipes. This versatility appeals to consumers who prefer to customize their intake methods, which is a prominent factor driving segment growth.

Based on the End-Use Industry, in 2022, the nutritional supplements segment contributed the largest market share in the glucosamine market. The increasing emphasis on health and wellness has led to a surge in demand for dietary supplements that support joint health. Glucosamine is known for its potential benefits in alleviating joint pain and promoting cartilage health, which is a prominent factor driving segment growth.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 36.50% to the market growth-driven presence of large key players of glucosamine along with increasing consumer spending on healthcare across the region.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Nutralife Health Products Inc., Cargill, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., and Glanbia plc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the glucosamine market is expected to grow steadily due to population growth, changing lifestyles, and technological advancements among others. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, NOW Pets announced the launch of joint mobility supplements for pets. The supplement includes glucosamine hydrochloride, MSM, and Boswellia extract.

In June 2023, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Supplements released Joint Care, a soft chew supplement supporting mobility, healthy cartilage, and joints in dogs and puppies of all breeds and sizes. The new product includes collagen, hyaluronic acid, glucosamine, and chondroitin sulfate to maintain healthy cartilage and joints.

In December 2022, FLP India announced the launch of FOREVER FREEDOM, a dietary supplement essential for keeping Joints, cartilage, Ligaments, and tendons healthy. The product has added glucosamine for the treatment of bone-related diseases.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on product type, the glucosamine hydrochloride segment accounted for the highest market share in the glucosamine market statistics in 2022.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest market share in the glucosamine market statistics in 2022.

Based on the end-use industry, the nutritional supplements segment accounted for the highest market share in the glucosamine market statistics in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, growing consumer awareness regarding personal health, and significant growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry are the factors expected to boost market growth across the region over the forecast period.

In 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share at 36.50% and was valued at USD 253.13 million and is expected to reach USD 397.87 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Glucosamine Market:

Nutralife Health Products Inc.

Blackmores Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Health World Ltd.

Glanbia plc.

Cargill, Inc.

Schiff Nutrition International, Inc.

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

Spectrum Chemicals

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical

Global Glucosamine Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Glucosamine Sulfate Glucosamine Hydrochloride N-acetyl Glucosamine Others

By Form Tablets Powder Liquid Others

By End-use Industry Pharmaceuticals Nutritional Supplements Food & Beverages Dairy Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Glucosamine Market Report

What was the market size of glucosamine in 2022? In 2022, the market size of glucosamine was USD 693.50 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for glucosamine by 2030? In 2030, the market size of glucosamine is expected to reach 1,082.65 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the glucosamine market? Side effects associated with the use of glucosamine are likely to deter market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the glucosamine market, by product type? In 2022, the glucosamine hydrochloride segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall glucosamine market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share of the market? North America accounted for the largest market share in the glucosamine market.



Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/glucosamine-market

