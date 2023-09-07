Global Industrial Communication Research Report 2023-2028: Growing Need for Scalable, Faster, Reliable, and Interoperable Communication Protocols Driving Adoption Across Multiple Key Industries

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Communication Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial communication market has witnessed remarkable growth, ascending from a valuation of USD 21.9 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 29 billion by 2028.

This trajectory is underpinned by a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% spanning from 2023 to 2028. The surge in industrial communications is driven by factors such as the proliferation of machine-to-machine communication, the establishment of 5G infrastructure, and the escalating demand for wireless networks.

Notably, the adoption of automation systems to enhance product quality and reduce production costs has led to a robust demand for industrial communication solutions. In the automotive industry, rapid advancements continue with the integration of automation and connectivity, with Ethernet (IEEE 802.3) emerging as a prevalent protocol in automotive manufacturing.

This protocol is pivotal for computer-enabled communication in processes like diagnostics, machine control, factory automation, and the linkage of remote sensors. Moreover, industrial communication assumes a pivotal role in the expansion of connectivity within electric vehicles (EVs), facilitating seamless communication among various subsystems such as battery management, motor control, charging systems, sensors, and actuators.

The market landscape is further enriched by the presence of prominent players like Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), and Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), each with distinctive growth strategies, service offerings, and market shares that are meticulously assessed in this comprehensive analysis.

Services offerings to exhibit higher CAGR in the industrial communication market during forecast period

Rapid changes in network infrastructure and the growing adoption of IIoT have led to the adoption of cloud and virtualization. This has significantly increased the pressure on network administrators to manage the network infrastructure.

Hence, manufacturing industries are outsourcing network services to ensure better network management quality and reduced operating costs. Also, post-COVID-19, most companies are adopting remote network monitoring services, which is expected to boost the services market during the forecast period.

Food and beverages vertical to exhibit higher CAGR in the industrial communication market

Among all industry verticals, the market for pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and water & wastewater management segments is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The post-COVID-19 scenario is expected to witness high demand for automation in the food & beverages industry to ensure minimum human intervention during the manufacturing and the processing of final products. This, in turn, is expected to lead to the demand for industrial communication systems to ensure the required productivity.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial communication market in 2022

Asia-Pacific is a leading industrial hub for several industries, including automotive, electrical, and electronics. It is also the largest automobile producer in the world. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles.

The large-scale development exhibited by the emerging economies in this region with the use of advanced technologies for manufacturing is contributing to the growth of the industrial communication market.

Additionally, various initiatives undertaken by the governments of Asia-Pacific countries to encourage the development of large and medium enterprises are also boosting the industrial communication market.

