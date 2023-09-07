Global Product Stewardship - Strategic Business Report 2023: Services and Solutions Drive Product Stewardship Market: Overview and Key Players

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Stewardship - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Product Stewardship Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Product Stewardship estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $330.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Product Stewardship market in the U.S. is estimated at US$330.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$346.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Market Scope

The analysis is segmented by geographic region, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World markets. Each table in the dataset provides independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ thousand for specific years, ranging from 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

Table 2 provides a Historic Review of Product Stewardship by geographic region for the years 2014 through 2021, including annual sales figures and percentage CAGR.

Table 3 presents a 16-Year Perspective for Product Stewardship, showing the percentage breakdown of value sales for specified geographic regions across the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This offers insights into the changing market landscape over the specified period.

The analysis is further broken down by specific services related to Product Stewardship, including Services, Solutions, Audit, Assessment & Regulatory Compliance, Business Consulting & Advisory, Deployment & Implementation, and Training & Support. Each service is analyzed across geographic regions to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



