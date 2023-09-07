Europe E-Pharmacy Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028: DocMorris AG (Zur Rose Group) & Shop Apotheke Dominate the $65+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe E-Pharmacy Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe e-pharmacy market is expected to reach a value of $65.47 billion by 2028 from $24.69 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.65% from 2022 to 2028

The EU-4 & UK region emerges as a prominent hub within the Europe e-pharmacy market, boasting robust advancements across the pharmaceutical spectrum, from research and development to distribution. The region's expansive patient base and substantial healthcare investments are igniting a rapid adoption of e-pharmacy platforms and mobile apps.

In the year 2022, the EU-4 & UK region took the lead, commanding a significant market share of over 59% in the Europe e-pharmacy landscape. Within this domain, countries such as Germany and the UK have propelled the e-pharmacy evolution, with established and emerging players fueling this regional surge.

Simultaneously, the continuous rise in patient numbers and increased healthcare expenditures are driving this growth trajectory. Italy and Spain, in particular, have showcased noteworthy strides in the realm of e-pharmacies.

Diversified by local, traditional, offline, and online establishments, the European e-pharmacy market is marked by intense competitive dynamics. Moreover, the engagement of e-commerce channels in medication distribution further amplifies the rivalry among players.

European pharmacies harness these digital avenues to expand their offerings beyond the constraints of physical shelf space, presenting an array of products to their clientele. This strategic maneuvering shapes the fiercely competitive landscape of the Europe e-pharmacy market.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rapidly Growing E-Health & E-prescription



Due to the progressive nature of healthcare and medicine deliveries in Europe, the approach changing from hospital care to homecare deliveries offers huge opportunities in European patient management across all healthcare systems.

Growing adoption of e-health solutions such as m-health, telemedicine, and e-prescription help consumers connect directly to health professionals and receive care and consultations at home. Increasing use of e-health applications and increasing allowance to e-prescription drive the high medicine purchasing orders through e-pharmacies that have recently accelerated the Europe e-pharmacy market growth.



Integration of AI, & IoT



Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things can make pharmacy technologies more powerful.

Europe is a technology-driven market for healthcare systems and pharmaceutical industries. Pharmacies with AI, Machine Learning, offer multiple benefits, such as data processing, enabling pharmacists to make quick data-backed decisions and improve customer services.

Furthermore, with IoT, drug inventory management will be faster and more accurate; through device-to-device communication. To accelerate performance advancement, pharmacists must be skilled at using emerging technologies of all kinds.



Strategic Operations for Market Expansion by Vendors



The European e-pharmacy market is witnessing massive development with several business strategies implementation. Several strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions have been registered in the Europe e-pharmacy market in recent years.

Some leading industry players are considering strategic and opportunistic acquisitions of other companies, businesses, or assets. In 2023, the leading industry player SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE and Galenica entered a strategic partnership and established MediService Ltd leading online pharmacy in Switzerland.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY MEDICINE TYPE



The Europe e-pharmacy market by medicine type is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription. OTC medicine types, including health & wellness and nutrition, dietary supplements, personal care, and cosmetic care solutions, are commonly and majorly ordered by people. The OTC segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue share in 2022.

In Europe, most countries experienced a high demand for OTC products. In 2018, Roblek et al. found that customer expresses three typical online behaviors of OTC drugs: searching for information about OTC medicines without any particular purpose, buying OTC medicines, and searching for products or information.

INSIGHTS BY PLATFORM



The mobile platform segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the Europe e-pharmacy market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives awareness about medications and therapies in developed countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, the UK, Spain, and others witnessed increasing use of mobile devices and associated applications to buy medicines online. Online pharmacies are witnessing the high growth and demand for medicines through smartphones and tablets.

INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The below-50 age group segment dominated the Europe e-pharmacy market share in 2022. The below-50 age group highly uses internet services & smartphones and highly prefers buying medicine from online pharmacies. The penetration of e-commerce shopping preference accelerates the higher segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The Europe e-pharmacy market by product types includes medications, health & wellness and nutrition, personal care & essentials, and others. The medications segment accounted for the industry's highest revenue share of over 75% in 2022.

Online pharmacies purchase mostly prescription drugs associated with viral infections such as cold and flu, cough, diabetes-associated drugs, cancer care drugs, etc. On another side, opioids, slimming tablets, and hypnotic and sedative agents are some of the prescription medicines highly sold in Europe.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $65.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Europe

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increased E-Health & E-Prescription Services

Integration of Artificial Intelligence & Internet of Things

Strategic Acquisitions for Market Expansion

Integration of E-Pharmacies With Delivery Management Solutions

Market Growth Enablers

Internet Penetration Among Patient Population

Increased Home Healthcare Deliveries

Increased Health Awareness & Self-Medication

Increased Patient Population

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Norms

Data Breach & Privacy Issues

Competition from Traditional Pharmacies

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

DocMorris AG (Zur Rose Group)

Shop Apotheke

Other Prominent Vendors

AMX Holdings

Apteka.ru

Apotea

Apoteket

AZETA

BestPharmacy

Chemist4U

Chemist Direct

Cocooncenter

DeOnlineDrogist

ePharmacy (EAPTEKA)

Euro-Pharmas

Express Pharmacy

EVERER GmbH

Farmacia Internacional

Helsinki University Pharmacy [Yliopiston Apteekki] (YA)

Index Medical

INHOUSE PHARMACY

Juvalis

Lekarna WPK

Lloyds Pharmacy

Lekarnar

Lyf og heilsa hf.

Lyfjaver

MedExpress Enterprises

MonCoinSante

Mistletoe Pharmacy

myCARE

MediService AG

Mediservice Ltd

MEDS

Newpharma

Oxford Online Pharmacy

Prvalekarna

Parafarmacia-online

Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy Direct GB

Pharm24

PROTEK Group

SBER EAPTEKA

Simple Online Pharmacy

The independent pharmacy

The French pharmacy

UK Meds Direct

WebMed Pharmacy

Pharmacy4u

Vamida

