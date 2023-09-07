Flash News: OKX Ventures and Gitcoin to Co-Host Web3-Focused 'Shelling Point .edu' Conference on September 11 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for the day of September 7, 2023.



OKX Ventures and Gitcoin to Co-Host Web3-Focused 'Shelling Point.edu' Conference on September 11 in Singapore

OKX Ventures and Gitcoin, a blockchain-based platform for projects, independent builders and funders to connect and work together on open-source software, will co-host a Web3-focused 'Shelling Point .edu' conference alongside BlockBooster and CollegeDAO. The event will take place in the heart of Singapore's civic district at Singapore Management University Connexion Building on September 11, from 10:00 to 20:00 (UTC+8).

'Shelling Point .edu' will feature talks, booths, a co-working space and happy hour, celebrating all things public goods in Web3 and with a particular focus on the convergence of open-source technology, impact and sustainability. The conference features a number of key sponsors, including Alchemy Pay, Allinfra, Aki Network, Ethereum Climate Platform, EthSign, OctantApp, Smart Token Labs and VitaDAO, and is also supported by Bankless.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "We're very much looking forward to working with Gitcoin and our other partners to contribute towards the development of the Ethereum community. Through discussions around, and the sponsorship of, high-quality public goods projects, "green" blockchains and encrypted assets, we will continue to amplify the voice of industry builders in Asia."

Those interested in attending or learning more about the conference can click here.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur. Web3 DeFi : A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

