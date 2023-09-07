AISIX Solutions to Launch Climate Risk Solution on Apple and Google Store for North American Consumers

Direct-to-Consumer solution offers a comprehensive and personalized view of physical risk for the user, leveraging artificial intelligence that combines enterprise-grade software with historical climate-risk data analytics to mitigate the impact and cost of future catastrophes.



The financial risks and blind spots created by climate change are not well understood, even as record-breaking physical destruction is sweeping the globe. AISIX Solutions’ mission is to close this risk knowledge gap by analyzing the financial implications of climate change, making climate risk actionable and finally accessible for underserved consumers across North America.

Vancouver Canada, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AISIX Solutions Inc. (“AISIX Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSXV:AISX), an emerging global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider, proudly announces it has partnered with a world-class software development company to accelerate to market an artificial intelligence powered climate risk consumer interface (the “AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface”). This innovative platform aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of climate-related risks and take meaningful action to protect themselves, their physical assets, and their future.

Climate change poses an unprecedented threat to our planet and demands urgent attention from all sectors of society. Recognizing the critical role individuals play in shaping a sustainable future, AISIX Solutions has developed the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface to provide actionable insights tailored to personal circumstances. This intuitive interface harnesses the power of advanced machine learning algorithms and environmental datasets to deliver real-time, localized information on climate risks.

With the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface, users will gain access to a comprehensive suite of features designed to increase climate literacy and foster sustainable decision-making. Key functionalities include:

Personalized Risk Assessment: The platform analyzes various factors, such as geographical location, to assess the specific climate risks faced by each user. From extreme weather events to rising sea levels, users can gain a deeper understanding of the challenges relevant to their circumstances. Actionable Insights: Users receive tailored recommendations and practical strategies to mitigate climate risks. Whether it's adopting energy-efficient practices, reducing carbon emissions, or investing in climate-resilient solutions, the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface guides users towards impactful actions. Education and Awareness: The platform empowers users through comprehensive educational resources, interactive modules, and engaging content. It aims to increase climate literacy and foster a sense of collective responsibility, enabling users to contribute meaningfully to the global fight against climate change. Community Engagement: The AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface fosters a vibrant community of environmentally conscious individuals, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and collective action. Users can connect, exchange ideas, and amplify their efforts to create a sustainable future.





“AISIX Solutions’ commitment to the environment goes beyond developing advanced technology,” said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. “We are actively collaborating with leading climate organizations, scientific experts, and environmental NGOs to ensure the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface remains at the forefront of climate research and innovation.”

For more information about AISIX Solutions and its climate risk solutions, please visit our website www.aisix.ca or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About AISIX Solutions

AISIX Solutions, is a leading global climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions is on a mission to provide accurate assessments to help people, businesses and governments effectively analyze, manage, and mitigate climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with real-time insights, AISIX Solutions aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

For further information:

Mihalis Belantis, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 620-1051

investors@aisix.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “target” and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company’s expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company’s expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company’s ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company’s ability to compete and the Company’s ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release