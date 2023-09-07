Global Population Trends Report 2023: The Population Today, Global Outlook, Top Five Population Trends, Rankings of Key Indicators

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This insightful report serves as a catalyst for senior management discussions, offering a thought-provoking perspective on the intricate behaviors and motivations driving both current and future global markets.

The dynamics of global population trends are shaped by key factors like aging, urbanization, and migration. This trend analysis reveals that the senior population across the globe experienced growth in 2022, a trajectory anticipated to persist until 2040.

Concurrently, declining birth rates driven by factors such as reduced fertility rates and delayed marriages are contributing to a global decrease in the number of births. Moreover, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, geopolitical uncertainties, and the pursuit of improved living standards are fostering a heightened sense of mobility and migration on a global scale.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Population today

Global outlook

Top five population trends

Rankings of key indicators

Source: Euromonitor International

