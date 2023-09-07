Global Compact Spot Cooler Market, 2017-2030: Airrex, Honeywell, Bluestar and Suiden Capitalize on Cooling Solutions Demand

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compact Spot Cooler Market, By Application; By Product Type; By End User - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Compact Spot Cooler market, which was valued at USD 2,162.8 million in 2022, is projected to reach a significant size of USD 3,301.3 million by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.75%. With a market volume of 4,112.5 thousand units in 2022, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.01%.

Growth Influencers

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in spot cooler designs, such as enhanced energy efficiency, compact sizes, and better cooling capabilities, contribute to the market's growth. These improvements attract customers seeking efficient and effective cooling solutions.

Technological advancements in spot cooler designs, such as enhanced energy efficiency, compact sizes, and better cooling capabilities, contribute to the market's growth. These improvements attract customers seeking efficient and effective cooling solutions. Opportunities in Data Centers: An emerging opportunity lies in the use of spot coolers in data centers. The digitalization trend has led to an increased need for data centers, which require specific temperature ranges for optimal performance.

Segments Overview

Product Type: Offline channels lead with a market share of more than 70% in 2022. The market's distribution channels include online, offline, wholesaler/distributors, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

Offline channels lead with a market share of more than 70% in 2022. The market's distribution channels include online, offline, wholesaler/distributors, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. End User: The market serves various end users, including residential, commercial, medical & hospitals, enterprises, retail, education, hospitality, industrial, plants, warehouse & logistics, construction, and others.

Regional Overview

South America: The report includes insights for Argentina, Brazil, and the Rest of South America, where diverse climates and industrial development contribute to market potential.

Competitive Landscape

Major players like Honeywell International Inc., BLUE STAR, ICS Cool Energy, Movincool, and SUIDEN collectively hold a market share of nearly 21.71%.

Conclusion

The Global Compact Spot Cooler market's growth is driven by increasing demand for cooling solutions, technological advancements, and opportunities in data centers. The market caters to diverse applications, end users, and regions, with Asia Pacific leading in market share and growth rate. Major players play a crucial role in shaping the market's dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2162.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3301.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



