Global Healthcare Education Market Research Report 2023-2028: AI-Powered Learning - Personalized Healthcare Education for Modern Professionals

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics), End User (Students, Physicians) - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 164.6 billion by 2028 from USD 108.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The integration of data analytics and learning management systems (LMS) is revolutionizing how educational programs are designed and optimized. By analyzing learner data, healthcare education providers can personalize learning experiences, identify knowledge gaps, and tailor educational content to individual needs. This data-driven approach improves the effectiveness of education delivery, leading to better learning outcomes and enhanced professional development. Failure to meet compliance standards can restrict market access and hinder the growth of healthcare education solution providers.

Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario

On the basis of providers, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system (LMS) providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2022, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare education market. The emergence of interprofessional education (IPE) is revolutionizing collaboration and teamwork within universities and academic centers. Recognizing the importance of interdisciplinary skills, institutions promote IPE by bringing together students from various healthcare disciplines. This approach fosters a comprehensive understanding of healthcare practices, encourages effective communication, and enhances teamwork, all of which are critical for providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.

E-Learning solution has established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market

The healthcare education market is divided into two delivery modes: classroom-based courses and eLearning solutions. As of 2022, the classroom-based courses segment held the majority market share of the healthcare education market. However, the eLearning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of eLearning solutions; the adoption of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing personalized learning in e-learning solutions. By leveraging learner data, AI algorithms can analyze individual progress, preferences, and areas of improvement to provide customized learning pathways. This personalized approach ensures that healthcare professionals receive targeted educational content, resulting in more efficient and effective learning outcomes.

North America to Witness Significant Growth From 2023 to 2028

The healthcare education market has been segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the global market. However, the North American market is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on patient safety, quality care, and regulatory compliance drives the adoption of healthcare education solutions in North America. Healthcare organizations recognize the importance of well-trained and knowledgeable staff in delivering superior patient outcomes. As a result, they invest in educational solutions that provide training programs, simulation tools, and e-learning platforms to enhance the skills and competencies of their workforce.

Competitive landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are Stryker (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), Symplr (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry and Growth in Online Education to Drive Market

Asia-Pacific Commanded Largest Share of Healthcare Education Market in 2022

North America to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Study Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning for Medical Professionals

Increased Training Needs due to Constantly Evolving Technologies in the Medical Industry

Greater Adoption of Continuing Medical Education Programs

Restraints

Lack of Face-To-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring

Unreliable Internet Connectivity and Electricity Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Care Quality in Healthcare Organizations

Increasing Adoption of Adaptive Learning Among Medical Students

Challenges

Increased Competition for Offering Best-In-Class Services at Lower Cost

Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors with Adequate Technical Knowledge

Company Profiles



Key Players

Stryker

Sap

Adobe

Oracle

Healthstream

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM

Fujifilm Corporation

Symplr

Infor

Elsevier

Articulate Global, LLC

Peoplefluent

Trivantis Corporation

Academy of Medicine of Richmond

Coursera

Central Michigan University (CMU) College of Medicine

Virtamed Ag

Other Players

Health Scholars

Bioflight VR

Haag-Streit Simulation GmbH



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $108.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $164.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcmci6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment