Global Healthcare Education Market Research Report 2023-2028: AI-Powered Learning - Personalized Healthcare Education for Modern Professionals

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities, Educational Platforms, Medical Simulation), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics), End User (Students, Physicians) - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 164.6 billion by 2028 from USD 108.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The integration of data analytics and learning management systems (LMS) is revolutionizing how educational programs are designed and optimized. By analyzing learner data, healthcare education providers can personalize learning experiences, identify knowledge gaps, and tailor educational content to individual needs. This data-driven approach improves the effectiveness of education delivery, leading to better learning outcomes and enhanced professional development. Failure to meet compliance standards can restrict market access and hinder the growth of healthcare education solution providers.
Providers are responsible for launching newer educational solutions and improving the market scenario
On the basis of providers, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system (LMS) providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2022, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare education market. The emergence of interprofessional education (IPE) is revolutionizing collaboration and teamwork within universities and academic centers. Recognizing the importance of interdisciplinary skills, institutions promote IPE by bringing together students from various healthcare disciplines. This approach fosters a comprehensive understanding of healthcare practices, encourages effective communication, and enhances teamwork, all of which are critical for providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.
E-Learning solution has established the highest CAGR in the delivery mode segment of the healthcare education solution market
The healthcare education market is divided into two delivery modes: classroom-based courses and eLearning solutions. As of 2022, the classroom-based courses segment held the majority market share of the healthcare education market. However, the eLearning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of eLearning solutions; the adoption of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing personalized learning in e-learning solutions. By leveraging learner data, AI algorithms can analyze individual progress, preferences, and areas of improvement to provide customized learning pathways. This personalized approach ensures that healthcare professionals receive targeted educational content, resulting in more efficient and effective learning outcomes.
North America to Witness Significant Growth From 2023 to 2028
The healthcare education market has been segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the global market. However, the North American market is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on patient safety, quality care, and regulatory compliance drives the adoption of healthcare education solutions in North America. Healthcare organizations recognize the importance of well-trained and knowledgeable staff in delivering superior patient outcomes. As a result, they invest in educational solutions that provide training programs, simulation tools, and e-learning platforms to enhance the skills and competencies of their workforce.
Competitive landscape
Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are Stryker (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), Symplr (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).
Premium Insights
- Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry and Growth in Online Education to Drive Market
- Asia-Pacific Commanded Largest Share of Healthcare Education Market in 2022
- North America to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period
- Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Study Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning for Medical Professionals
- Increased Training Needs due to Constantly Evolving Technologies in the Medical Industry
- Greater Adoption of Continuing Medical Education Programs
Restraints
- Lack of Face-To-Face Interaction and Direct Monitoring
- Unreliable Internet Connectivity and Electricity Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
Opportunities
- Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Care Quality in Healthcare Organizations
- Increasing Adoption of Adaptive Learning Among Medical Students
- Challenges
- Increased Competition for Offering Best-In-Class Services at Lower Cost
- Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors with Adequate Technical Knowledge
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Stryker
- Sap
- Adobe
- Oracle
- Healthstream
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers Ag
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- IBM
- Fujifilm Corporation
- Symplr
- Infor
- Elsevier
- Articulate Global, LLC
- Peoplefluent
- Trivantis Corporation
- Academy of Medicine of Richmond
- Coursera
- Central Michigan University (CMU) College of Medicine
- Virtamed Ag
Other Players
- Health Scholars
- Bioflight VR
- Haag-Streit Simulation GmbH
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$108.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$164.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcmci6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment