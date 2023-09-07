Strategic Analysis: Mission Management Systems Market Growth by Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mission Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive global market perspective on Mission Management Systems and their applications in various regions. It covers recent, current, and future analyses of sales and growth rates in terms of US$ million and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030.

The analysis includes key geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The market is divided into different segments, including Air-Based, Naval-Based, Land-Based, and Unmanned Systems-Based applications, as well as Defense and Commercial end-uses.

Each region's market presence is categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial, with key competitors identified. The report offers insights into the value sales breakdown and trends for these systems across various applications and end-uses, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global Mission Management Systems market.



Global Mission Management Systems Market to Reach $79.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mission Management Systems estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Air-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Naval-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Mission Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

