Key Competitors and Geographic Markets Explored in Operational Analytics Report

The global operational analytics market is analyzed across various geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market analysis encompasses different aspects such as types (software and services), verticals (manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation & logistics, retail & consumer goods, government & defense, energy & utilities, and others), and business functions (marketing, sales, finance, information technology, human resources, and others).

The market presence and key competitors are identified for each region. The analysis also provides insights into recent past, current, and future sales trends, along with projected annual sales and percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030.

This comprehensive overview helps understand the market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects in the field of operational analytics across diverse industries and regions.



Global Operational Analytics Market to Reach $54.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Operational Analytics estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$39.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Operational Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.

