Global Resin Capsules Market Report 2023: Exploring the Future - Resin Capsules Market Aims for $1.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resin Capsules - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Resin Capsules Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Resin Capsules estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Organic Peroxides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$817.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $328.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Resin Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$328.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$369.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

The dataset contains a comprehensive analysis of the global market for various types of materials, including Resin Capsules, Organic Peroxides, Oil-based, Water-based, Polyester, Epoxy, Acrylic, and Other Resins. The analysis is conducted across different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets. The dataset includes an independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Both recent and historic sales data are presented, offering insights into the market's historical performance and future projections.

The 16-Year Perspective table provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for these materials across specified geographic regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This comprehensive dataset allows for a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth trends and dynamics across diverse regions over a significant time frame.

Additionally, the dataset includes information about other aspects such as catalyst types and end-uses, further enhancing its usefulness for understanding market trends and opportunities.

Arkema Group

Bohle AG

Candorr International

DYWIDAG-Systems International Group

ForgeFix Ltd.

Fosroc International Ltd.

Hexion Inc.

Hightech Mining Products

Kee Systems Ltd.

Kunal Conchem (P) Limted

Laxmi Industries

Multifix (Pty) Ltd.

Orica Ltd.

Polygon Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Precision Drawell Pvt. Ltd.

Rawlplug Ltd.

Sika AG

Sormat Oy

W. R. Grace & Co.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



