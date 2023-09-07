Global Cancer Therapeutics Market (2023-2028): Cancer Chemotherapy Dominates Market - A Closer Look at Therapeutic Types

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Therapeutics Market (2023-2028) by Therapeutic Type, Drug Type, Application, End-User and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cancer Therapeutics Market is predicted to reach USD 160.05 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from an estimated USD 106.34 billion in 2023. This sector involves developing and implementing treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted medicines, and precision medicine to combat cancer while minimizing harm to healthy cells.

Market Growth Drivers:

Governments globally are heavily investing in cancer treatment research and development, fostering new medicine creation, improved clinical trials, and faster translation of scientific advances into effective therapies. With a rising global cancer prevalence, there's an increased focus on research, leading to insights, therapeutic targets, and new treatments.

Advanced understanding of cancer's molecular basis drives demand for personalized treatment through targeted medicines, enhancing patient outcomes and fueling the market. Rapid technological progress in genomics, proteomics, and bioinformatics transforms cancer research, enabling better treatment discovery. Favorable government policies, tax breaks, and research funding boost investment and market expansion.

Collaborations among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare practitioners facilitate multidisciplinary approaches, resource sharing, and cooperative development, fostering new therapeutic solutions and market growth.

Market Challenges:

High treatment costs, especially for advanced therapies, strain patients and healthcare systems. Despite advances, treatment failures and side effects remain challenges. Minimizing these side effects is crucial for patient safety and quality care.

Market Segmentations:

Segments include Therapeutic Type, Application, Drug Type, End-User, and Geography. The Cancer Chemotherapy segment holds significant market share due to its applicability across various cancer types.

Recent Developments

Astellas Completes Acquisition of Iveric Bio - July 2023

Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Abiomed. Broadens MedTech Portfolio with World Leading Solutions for Heart Recovery - December 2022

