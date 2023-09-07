Liberty Gold Reports Additional Drill Results from the Rangefront Zone, Black Pine Oxide Gold Project, Idaho

0.61 g/t Au over 76.2 m including 2.47 g/t Au over 12.2 m



0.45 g/t Au over 73.2 m including 1.50 g/t Au over 3.0 m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the latest assay results from an additional 8 holes drilled in the Rangefront Zone with most holes focused on the eastern margin of the known deposit area. These results are part of the 2023 Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drill exploration program at its Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in southeastern Idaho.

RANGEFRONT ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

0.61 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 76.2 meters (“m”), including 2.47 g/t Au over 12.2 m in hole LBP941.





0.45 g/t Au over 73.2 m, including 1.50 g/t Au over 3.0 m in hole LBP954.



Drill results from 8 additional RC drill holes completed in the Rangefront Zone have been received with results showing the known mineralization continues to the east and becomes thicker with better grades than blocks in the current resource model. These holes were drilled on the eastern margin of the resource area and were planned to test for extensions to the modeled mineralization and to convert inferred resource blocks to indicated resource blocks as the area had only been sparsely tested with shallow historic drilling.

This drilling shows a large area of oxide mineralization, that is predominantly outside of the current pit constrained resource and is still open for expansion to the north and south. This area is roughly 200 m x 200 m in plan view and extends from near surface to a depth of about 200 meters. The area to the east is unconstrained by any drilling and the area to the south has only been tested by shallow historic drilling.

This new drilling pushes the known extents of mineralization at the Rangefront Zone to an area roughly 1000 m x 1000 m with room to grow the deposit to the east, north and south.

Figure 1: Rangefront Zone, Black Pine Oxide Gold Project





Jason Attew, President and CEO of Liberty Gold commented, “These new drill results from Rangefront highlight the ongoing discovery potential at Black Pine, we know when we see these thick, oxide mineralized zones that they can continue for quite some distance, and we look forward to additional drill testing in this area with the goal of expanding the existing resource pit substantially.”

RANGEFRONT ZONE HIGHLIGHT TABLE*

Hole ID (Az, Dip)

(degrees) From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Au

(g/t) Au

Cut-Off Hole Length

(m) LBP941 (150, -50) 44.2 77.7 33.5 0.38 0.15 257.6 including 62.5 64.0 1.5 1.10 1.00 and 85.3 137.2 51.8 0.25 0.15 and 155.4 231.6 76.2 0.61 including 189.0 201.2 12.2 2.47 1.00 LBP946 (210, -55) 57.9 97.5 39.6 0.30 0.15 300.2 and 143.3 175.3 32.0 0.31 LBP950 (260, -55) 54.9 71.6 16.8 0.25 0.15 251.5 and 77.7 103.6 25.9 0.22 and 109.7 137.2 27.4 0.60 including 126.5 131.1 4.6 1.33 1.00 LBP954 (300, -70) 36.6 56.4 19.8 0.19 0.15 274.3 and 59.4 103.6 44.2 0.26 and 106.7 179.8 73.2 0.45 including 169.2 172.2 3.0 1.50 1.00 LBP958 (300, -55) 67.1 89.9 22.9 0.28 0.15 281.9 and 134.1 198.1 64.0 0.33 including 185.9 187.5 1.5 1.01 1.00 LBP960 (80, -50) 44.2 99.1 54.9 0.33 0.15 263.7 including 57.9 59.4 1.5 1.17 1.00 and 100.6 117.3 16.8 0.27 0.15 and 178.3 199.6 21.3 0.29 LBP962 (250, -55) 163.1 184.4 21.3 0.36 0.15 260.6 and 207.3 256.0 48.8 0.39 LBP975 (120, -75) 62.5 82.3 19.8 0.50 0.15 288.0 and 155.4 190.5 35.1 0.59 including 173.7 176.8 3.0 2.66 1.00

*Please refer to the full table at the link above for complete results. Results are reported as drilled thicknesses, with true thicknesses approximately 50% to 90% of drilled thickness. Gold grades are uncapped. Au (g/t) = grams per tonne of gold.

RANGEFRONT ZONE KEY POINTS

The eastern margin of Rangefront continues to show strong oxide mineralization that will be included in the resource estimate update to begin later this year.

Stronger grades and thickness of mineralization indicate that the preferential host rocks are increasing in thickness to the east.

Mineralization begins at or near surface in bedrock that is covered by a thin layer of post-mineral alluvium.

Newly discovered mineralization in the eastern margin of Rangefront is all oxide and above the water table.

For a map and cross section showing locations of drill holes in this release click here:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f7e2a51-5b4e-4bb2-8364-ed07f98a1f3f

For a table showing complete drill results for the current release click here:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9655f6bf-282f-47da-9bf5-ef5b205ea07e

QUALIFIED PERSON

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

QUALITY ASSURANCE – QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.15 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 30% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 50% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. All holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Liberty Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, the proposed timing of exploration and development plans, the expansion and future resource growth expected at Black Pine, expected capital costs at Black Pine, expected gold recoveries from the Black Pine mineralized material, the potential upgrade of inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources, the potential for future additions to the current mineral resource estimate, the 2023 work program and the results thereof, the timing and results of any resource updates and the planned development work at Black Pine. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company’s mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing of the publication of any updated resources; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 28, 2023 in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cautionary Note for United States Investors

The information in this news release, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Liberty Gold that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources”, “inferred resources” and “probable mineral reserves”. Shareholders in the United States are advised that, while such terms are defined in and required by Canadian securities laws, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) does not recognize them. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a reserve unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated resources will ever be converted into reserves. Further, inferred resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined legally or economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred resources will ever be upgraded to a higher resource category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility, pre-feasibility or other technical reports or studies, except in rare cases. Therefore, United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the inferred resources exist, or that they can be mined legally or economically. Disclosure of contained ounces is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report resources as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources contained in these documents may not be comparable to information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ddab3c2-d6af-4f52-910b-50d3ae2d4b27