Automation Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 51.26 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.8%

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automation testing market size was valued at USD 13.50 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled Automation Testing Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Growing Professional Services Demand to Propel Services Segment Expansion. The rise is propelled by the surging adoption of advanced solutions such as DevOps and Agile. Cloud-based tools enable teams to access the tool from any device.





Key Industry Development:

March 2023 – SmartBear announced its acquisition of Aspecto. The deal would offer developers the capability to identify and correct bugs at a rapid pace. This would be enabled through integration with SmartBear’s BugSnag, an industry-leading performance monitoring and error-tracking solution.





Key Takeaways

Rising Demand for Digital Products and Services during COVID-19 Boosted the Market

Increase in Agile and DevOps Practices in Software Development to Enhance the Market Growth

By Component Analysis: Growing Adoption of Professional Services to Drive Market Growth

Automation Testing Market Size in North America was USD 3.53 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Automation Testing Market are Accenture (Ireland), Microsoft (U.S.), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Ranorex (U.S.), Parasoft (India), Cigniti Technologies Limited (U.S.), Applitools (U.S.), Cygnet Infotech (India)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 51.26 Billion Base Year 2022 Automation Testing Market Size in 2022 USD 13.50 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component, Testing Type, Interface, Vertical and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge with Soaring Integration of Machine Learning and AI in Test Automation

One of the vital factors propelling the automation testing market growth is the increasing integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence in solutions. The technologies are gaining traction in the areas of functional, regression, automation, and performance testing.

However, the market expansion may be hampered by the lack of data security and concerns associated with data theft.





Segments

By Component

Solution

API Testing

Performance Testing

Test Management

Code Quality

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Testing Type

Static

Dynamic

By Interface

Desktop Testing

Web Testing

Mobile Testing

Test Design

By Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights:

North America to Ace the Market Due to Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Testing

The North America automation testing market share is estimated to exhibit substantial expansion over the projected period. The region accounts for a dominating share in the market in 2022. The rise is propelled by the escalating popularity of cloud-based testing and the soaring adoption of DevOps and Agile methodologies.

The Asia Pacific market is set to depict appreciable expansion over the analysis period. The surge is driven by the increasing demand for mobile applications and increasing product deployment for ensuring defect-free applications.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Footing

Prominent industry players are focused on entering collaborations, partnerships, and the launch of numerous products for strengthening their market footings. These steps are being undertaken for expanding their geographical footprints and increasing the reach of their products.





FAQ’s

How big is the Automation Testing Market?

Automation Testing Market size was USD 13.50 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Automation Testing Market growing?

The Automation Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





