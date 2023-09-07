Wearable Technology Market to Surpass USD 931.31 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.9%

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable technology market size was valued at USD 93.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 931.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global Wearable Technology Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Wearable technology encompasses devices are meant to be worn throughout the day, including smartwatches and fitness trackers. The availability of a range of products catering to different budgets across various wearable categories is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.





Key Industry Development

February 2023: ZTE introduced Nubia Neovision Glass, an AR glass offering superior image and sound quality. With a stylish and lightweight design weighing only 79g, it provides myopia adjustment and connects to a range of devices, including tablets, laptops, phones, game consoles, and drones.





Key Takeaways

Wearable technology market size in North America was USD 38.98 billion in 2022

Varied Offerings from Smartwatches to Fitness Trackers Boost Growth Prospects

Pandemic Dampened Demand and Sales Amid Shifting Priorities and Activity Limitations

IoT Wearables Revolutionize Industries such as Healthcare

Real-Time Health Data and Remote Monitoring Support Segmental Growth





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global wearable technology market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Fitbit, Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi (China), LG Electronics (U.S.), Huawei (China), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Fossil Group (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 33.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 931.31 Billion Base Year 2022 Wearable Technology Market Size in 2022 USD 93.28 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Technology, End Use and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Lifestyle Focused Diverse Wearable Options Drives Market Evolution

Wearable categories now offer diverse options for every budget, with a shift toward lifestyle-focused applications rather than business or tech markets. For example, Snapchat's Spectacles, integrated with social sharing, and the trend of affordable, efficient wearables, including headwear from companies such as Facebook and Google, are set to expand the user base and shape the wearable technology market growth.

However, the absence of a dependable and efficient battery structure that doesn't compromise the user-friendliness and compactness of wearable devices constrains the market growth.





Segmentation

By Type

Smart Glasses

VR Headsets

Smart Jackets and Smart Rings

Smart Watches

Fit Bands

By Technology

IoT Based

AR and VR

Others

By End Use

Health and Fitness

BFSI

Gaming and Entertainment

Fashion

Travel

Education

Logistics & Warehouse

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America Leads as Health and Fitness Cement Region's Leadership

North America dominated the wearable technology market share in 2022, driven by its innovation hub status. The region's emphasis on health and fitness has surged demand for wearable devices.

The Europe market for wearable technology is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to significant aging population, leading to increased interest in wearable devices that can assist in elderly care.





Quick Buy - Wearable Technology Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Introduce Upgraded Series while SMEs Lead through Enhanced Offerings

Wearable technology enterprises are introducing refreshed series and versions of wearables to the market. Moreover, the intense competition prevailing within the market is compelling Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to concentrate on strategies for upgrading their offerings to fortify their market positions.





FAQs

How big is the wearable technology market?

The global wearable technology market size was USD 93.28 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 931.31 billion by 2030.

How fast is the wearable technology market growing?

The global wearable technology market will exhibit a CAGR of 33.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





