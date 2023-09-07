Self-Service Cash Recycling and Customer Comfort Drive ATM Slide Rails Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ATM Slide Rails Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ATM slide rails market is forecast to grow by $283.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. The report on the ATM slide rails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by self-service cash recycling, comfort of ATMs as an alternative to a bank branch, and the rising number of small-value transactions.



The ATM slide rails market is segmented as below:

By Type

Full extension

Partial extension

Over extension

By Material

Stainless steel

Steel

Aluminum

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the better customer experience as one of the prime reasons driving the atm slide rails market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand ATM slide rails due to growing deployment of bitcoin ATMs and growth in the banking and finance industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the ATM slide rails market covers the following areas:

ATM slide rails market sizing

ATM slide rails market forecast

ATM slide rails market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ATM slide rails market vendors that include Accuride International Inc., Chambrelan, Sun Chain Metal Industry Co. Ltd., Takachiho Koheki Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., and THK Co. Ltd. Also, the ATM slide rails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is better customer experience.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is self-service cash recycling.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Accuride International Inc.

Chambrelan

Sun Chain Metal Industry Co. Ltd.

Takachiho Koheki Co. Ltd.

The Timken Co.

THK Co. Ltd.

