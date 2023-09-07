Global Healthcare BPO Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Driving Forces - Rising Demands for Pharmacovigilance Propel Market

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare BPO Market by Payer Service, Pharmaceutical Service, Provider Service - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare BPO Market size was estimated at USD 248.24 billion in 2022, USD 271.38 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.52% to reach USD 514.20 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Healthcare BPO Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Payer Service, the market is studied across Billing and Accounts Management Services, Care Management, Claims Management Services, HR Services, Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations, Member Management Services, Product Development and Business Acquisition Services, and Provider Management Services. The Claims Management Services is further studied across Claims Adjudication Services, Claims Indexing Services, Claims Investigation Services, Claims Repricing, Claims Settlement Services, Fraud Detection and Management, and Information Management Services. Care Management is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Pharmaceutical Service, the market is studied across Manufacturing, Non-Clinical Services, and Research & Development. The Non-Clinical Services is further studied across Sales and Marketing Services and Supply Chain Management & Logistics. The Sales and Marketing Services is further studied across Analytics, Forecasting, Marketing Services, and Performance Reporting. The Research & Development is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Provider Service, the market is studied across Patient Care, Patient Enrollment, and Revenue Cycle Management. Patient Care is further studied across Device Monitoring, Medical Imaging, and Medical Transcription. Patient Enrollment is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.36% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demands for Impeccable Pharmacovigilance

Pressure to Reduce Rising Healthcare Costs

Increasing R&D Costs and Strict Regulations

Restraints

Hidden Cost of Outsourcing

Opportunities

Top-notch Healthcare Outsourcing Companies Investing in Emerging Economies

Need for Structured Processes, Documentation

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce Professionals

Inter Competition from Hospital Management Companies

Competitive Portfolio

