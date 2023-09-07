Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market to Reach $64.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

New Castle, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Drug Class (Biologics, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Aminosalicylates, Antacids, Laxatives, H2 Antagonists, and Others), by Application, (Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Peptic Ulcer Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and Others), and by Distribution Channel, (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gastrointestinal therapeutics industry generated $39.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $64.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Gastrointestinal therapeutics is a specialized medical discipline dedicated to the diagnosis and management of disorders that affect the gastrointestinal tract. Within this medical field, the primary emphasis is on addressing conditions that impact various organs within the gastrointestinal system, including the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and rectum. Gastrointestinal therapeutics encompass a broad spectrum of interventions, including the use of medications to alleviate symptoms, enhance the overall functioning of the gastrointestinal system, and improve the quality of life for individuals dealing with these ailments.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3535

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, rise in geriatric population, rise in number of product launches drive the growth of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market. However, the stringent government regulations toward approval of biosimilars and patent expiry of drugs restrict market growth. Moreover, rise in research and development activities and growth opportunities in emerging markets such as rise in funding activities, demand for better healthcare facilities and surge in need for gastrointestinal therapeutics presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $39.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $64.5 billion CAGR 5.0% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases



Rise in geriatric population



Rise in number of product launches Opportunities Rise in research and development activities



Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints Stringent government regulations toward approval of biosimilars



Patent expiry of drugs

Recession Impact



During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patient ability to access and afford gastrointestinal medications and treatments, potentially leading to decreased demand for these therapeutics. In addition, economic uncertainty during a recession might cause individuals to delay or avoid non-essential medical visits, including routine check-ups for gastrointestinal issues.

However, the rise in research and development activities for gastrointestinal therapeutics and increase in number of pipeline products for gastrointestinal diseases is experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-market

The biologics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drug class, the biologics segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around one third of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high adoption of biologics as they are highly targeted and effective treatments for complex gastrointestinal disorders.

The inflammatory bowel disease segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based application, the inflammatory bowel disease segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in cases of inflammatory bowel disease along with advancements in treatment options and surge in awareness among healthcare professionals and patients.

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high accessibility and making it convenient for patients to access gastrointestinal therapeutics medications easily. However, the online providers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to surge in adoption of telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms. As technological advancements continue to facilitate remote consultations, prescription services, and medication deliveries, patients are drawn to the convenience, accessibility, and personalized nature of online healthcare solutions, driving the surge in demand for gastrointestinal therapies through online providers.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3535

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of drugs for treatment, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases promoted the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in North America.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of diagnostic procedures, surge in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, rise in research and development activities in fields such as pharmaceuticals, and life sciences and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

Leading Market Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Astrazeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Organon Group of Companies

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval, product launch, clinical trials to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter