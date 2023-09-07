Private Security Market to Worth USD 338.23 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.3% CAGR

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global private security market size was valued at USD 224.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 235.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 338.23 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Private security services refer to a company offering preventive and protective measures to enterprises, individuals, and other entities to protect them against different types of risks and threats. Some of these services include surveillance & monitoring, physical security, event security, access control, personal protection, cybersecurity, and many others. The rising crime rate across the world is expected to bolster the private security market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Private Security Market, 2023-2030."

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

“Companies leading the Private Security Market are Allied Universal Security Services LLC (U.S.), ADT Inc. (U.S.), Securitas AB (Sweden), Secom Co., Ltd. (Japan), Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A (Spain), The Brink's Company (U.S.), ISS A/S (Denmark), GardaWorld Corporation (Canada), Loomis AB (Sweden), SIS Group Enterprise (India), ICTS International N.V. (Netherlands), AMZ Sicherheitsdienste GmbH (Germany), Hanwei International Security Services Co. Ltd. (China), Kingdom Protection Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)”.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 338.23 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 235.37 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Service Type

By Application

By End User

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Private Security Market Growth Drivers Shifting Focus Toward Private Security Owing to Rising Crime Rates and Changing Societal Dynamics to Drive Market Growth Advancements in Cloud-based Security Surveillance Systems to Catalyze Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Boosted Demand for Screening Personnel and Access Control Solutions, Fueled Market Growth

Many sectors increased the demand for private guard services during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Many companies hired security personnel to conduct screening processes by using thermal cameras incorporated in different healthcare applications. Healthcare facilities, companies, and essential service providers needed additional security personnel to ensure people’s compliance with safety measures. These factors had a positive impact on the market growth.

Segments:

Demand for Manned Security to Rise with Growing Criminal and Terrorism Activities

By service type, the market is categorized into manned security, cash services, electronic security services, and others. The manned security segment is dominating the private security market share and may record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rising threat of terrorism, crime, and growing instances of security breaches.

Product Use to Rise in Industrial Applications due to High Demand for Appropriate Asset Protection Solutions

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and government. The industrial segment is dominating the market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period as there is a robust demand for reliable asset protection solutions.

Manufacturing Sector to Boost Product Adoption due to Growing Need for Integrated Risk Management Platforms

Based on end user, the market is segmented into manufacturing, energy & utilities, BFSI, infrastructure, retail, port/airports, and others. The manufacturing segment is dominating the market and might register significant growth in the coming years as there is a high demand for integrated and high-quality risk management platforms.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and covers all major aspects such as R&D capabilities and optimization of the operating services. Moreover, it offers valuable insights into the market forecast, regional analysis, market dynamics, competitive landscape of various companies profiled with market competition. It also highlights key industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report covers several factors that have contributed to the global market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Crime Rates and Evolving Societal Dynamics to Fuel Demand for Private Security Solutions

Companies, individuals, and communities are looking for a comprehensive range of security solutions due to the growing incidence and complexity of crimes. Public law enforcement authorities might find it difficult to overcome these complex threats, which will increase their dependence on private security solutions. Moreover, the growing crime rate across the world will also surge the adoption of specialized security services.

However, the ever-changing nature of threats and high costs associated with training and recruitment of high-quality personnel can hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market due to Growing Urbanization and Industrialization

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the market in 2022 and may retain its dominance in the future as well due to factors such as rapid urbanization, large-scale industrialization, and rising investments in infrastructure development.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in 2022 as the region is witnessing a robust demand for anti-retail theft solutions.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Qualitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Private Security Market

Global Private Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type Manned Security Cash Services Electronic Security Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User Manufacturing Energy & Utilities BFSI Infrastructure Retail Ports/Airports Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

North America Private Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type Manned Security Cash Services Electronic Security Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User Manufacturing Energy & Utilities BFSI Infrastructure Retail Ports/Airports Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type Manned Security Cash Services Electronic Security Services Others Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Service Type Manned Security Cash Services Electronic Security Services Others



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions to Help Key Companies Dominate Market

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of key players such as ADT Inc., Allied Universal Security Services LLC, Securitas AB, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A., and Secom Co., Ltd. These organizations are increasing their focus on technological innovations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their market presence.

Key Industry Development:

July 2023 – Universal Protection Service LP, a U.S.-based provider of private security services, was given a three-year contract worth USD 178 million by the state Department of Transportation to offer security services through February 14, 2024. The company's own security force complements the 80 deputies in Honolulu and includes all security forces at other airports in the state.

