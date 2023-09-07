Learn How To Win At The Game Of Life And Love — Green Card Edition — In A Newly-Published Memoir

Charleston, SC, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When immigrant women come to the United States, many believe a “green card marriage” is the only way to stay. However, the prospect of finding the right person to marry seems like an insurmountable task—one that may end in misery for one or both parties.

In Michely Soares Lopes’s case, her green card marriage didn’t equate to her life being over. Instead, she won the game and wants to show other women how to do it, too.

“I wrote this book for three reasons,” says Michely. “First, to give my opinion about green card marriages. Second, to help immigrant women with the things I have learned [and experienced from my own] journey. Third, to show American citizens what a green card marriage represents from the point of view of the immigrant.”

Dive into the incredible and true story of how Michely didn’t compromise on her standards and advocated for both her needs and boundaries when getting her green card marriage.

The Green Card Chess Game: How To Win At Love And Marriage is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Instagram: @michelywrites

About the Author:

Michely Soares Lopes is a Brazilian author whose diverse background and multifaceted talents infuse her writing with a unique blend of cultural richness and intellectual depth. With a degree in International Relations, Michely possesses a keen understanding of global dynamics that permeates her captivating storytelling. Having already penned two books, she is putting the finishing touches on her fourth creation. Michely's passion for exploration extends beyond writing, as she has delved into the realms of French, Ballet, Karate, acting, and even chess. Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, Michely's linguistic prowess enables her to connect with readers across borders and immerse them in her evocative books.

