Eco-Friendly Shift: Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Trends and Growth Prospects 2023

The Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market is on track to achieve substantial growth, with forecasts indicating a rise from $51.68 billion in 2022 to approximately $77.84 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory corresponds to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals play a vital role in eliminating dirt, stains, and odors from various surfaces, contributing to hygiene and cleanliness. These chemicals are formulated using a range of raw materials including chlor-alkalis, surfactants, solvents, phosphates, biocides, and others.

Market Dynamics:

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals serve as essential cleaning agents for maintaining cleanliness in offices, institutions, warehouses, and industrial settings. The market's growth is driven by heightened public awareness of health and hygiene, along with the implementation of safety and environmental regulations by governments worldwide.

The industry is witnessing robust demand due to the shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable products by industries and institutions. Bio-based products are in high demand, prompting companies to develop innovative bio-based industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals. Notably, Ecolab has introduced a bio-based hard surface cleaners product line. However, stringent government and environmental regulations could pose challenges for market expansion.

Key Highlights of the Study:

Identification of potential revenue opportunities and investment propositions across segments

Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies

Profiles of key players, highlighting company achievements, financial performance, product portfolios, geographical reach, distribution strategies, key developments, and future plans

This comprehensive report equips marketers and decision-makers with insights for guiding product launches, technology upgrades, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Application:

Industrial:

Building care chemicals

Hand hygiene chemicals

Other chemicals

Commercial:

Kitchen care chemicals

Building care chemicals

Hand hygiene chemicals

Laundry care chemicals

Others

Domestic:

Kitchen care chemicals

Building care chemicals

Hand hygiene chemicals

Laundry care chemicals

Others

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles:

Key players in the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market include BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, Solvay SA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group Limited, Procter & Gamble Co., Croda International Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, Betco Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, and Ecolab Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

