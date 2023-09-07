Asensus Surgical Announces Collaboration with NVIDIA to Enhance Augmented Intelligence Capabilities of the ISU

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate the development of Asensus’s Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) and improve its ability to deliver novel clinical intelligence to surgeons.



Asensus will utilize a broad suite of NVIDIA tools to enhance the augmented intelligence capabilities of its ISU. Asensus’s ISU is built with NVIDIA accelerated computing technology and has been bringing real-time augmented intelligent features — such as digital tags, 3D measurement, and enhanced camera control — to surgeons since 2021.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA to enhance the machine vision and image analytics capabilities of the ISU, as well as the processing speed and precision of its augmented intelligence capabilities. Utilizing NVIDIA’s advanced technologies will allow us to further improve the ISU’s augmented intelligence capabilities and the roadmap of our innovative clinical applications,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “Through this collaboration, Asensus is furthering its vision to enhance clinical intelligence in surgery through the use of advanced augmented intelligence tools.”

As part of the collaboration, both companies will have early access to relevant product roadmaps, fostering synergistic development. Furthermore, Asensus and NVIDIA plan to jointly define innovative business models for the development, deployment, and commercialization of digital surgical solutions.

“The healthcare industry, and in particular digital surgery, is becoming one of the largest data generating industries. NVIDIA brings a domain-specific full stack edge AI computing platform, Holoscan, to medtech innovators looking to optimize real-time data and image processing to help solve complex problems and improve surgeon decision-making,” said David Niewolny, Director of Healthcare Business Development at NVIDIA. “As a leading FDA cleared solution in soft-tissue abdominal surgery, Asensus’s ISU is a perfect platform to leverage NVIDIA’s software-defined architecture to accelerate innovation and deliver new products to surgeons faster via software-as-a-medical-device applications.”

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Based upon the foundations of digital laparoscopy and the Senhance® Surgical System, the Company is developing the LUNA™ Surgical System, a next generation robotic and instrument system as a foundation of its digital surgery solution. These systems will be powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. The Senhance Surgical System is now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. To learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery, and digital laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System visit www.asensus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Asensus collaboration with NVIDIA. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether utilizing NVIDIA’s advanced technologies will allow Asensus to further improve the ISU’s augmented intelligence capabilities and the roadmap of our innovating clinical applications, whether Asensus’s ISU is a perfect platform to leverage NVIDIA’s software-defined architecture to accelerate innovation and deliver new products to surgeons faster via software-as-a-medical-device applications and whether the collaboration will be successful. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2023 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

