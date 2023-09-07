Aterian Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced management’s participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officers, Joe Risico and Arturo Rodriguez, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Aterian’s management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to ir@aterian.io. The Company will also be giving an on-demand presentation that will be available to conference attendees and webcast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The webcast can be accessed via this link or through the investor relations events page on Aterian.io.
To register for the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or visit the conference website here.
About Aterian, Inc.
Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) is a leading technology-enabled consumer product company that builds, acquires, and partners with leading e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian owns and operates a number of brands and sells its products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.
