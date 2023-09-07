Aduro Clean Technologies to present at the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference

SARNIA, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is delighted to announce that Marcus Trygstad, Chief Technology Officer will be presenting at the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (“IRPC”).



Marcus's presentation, titled "Advanced Recycling of Plastics: What Does Good Look Like?", will initially examine the chemical recycling landscape and the challenges it presents. The presentation will then explore the unique addition of Hydrochemolytic™ technology (“HCT”), a groundbreaking innovation by Aduro that promises to transform waste plastics into valuable resources.

Additionally, Marcus will offer valuable insights into the operation of HCT currently being demonstrated by Aduro in its pilot-scale continuous flow reactor for Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling. Among them are results indicating the potential to generate liquid hydrocarbons in 90% yield from major resins that make up a significant portion of municipalities' plastic waste streams.

"We invite all industry professionals, researchers, and stakeholders to join us for this enlightening presentation. Marcus Trygstad will offer a firsthand look into the future of chemical recycling, showcasing Aduro’s advanced Hydrochemolytic™ technology," said Ofer Vicus CEO of Aduro.

Event Details:

Conference: International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (IRPC) Date: September 12-13, 2023 Location: Hyatt Houston West, Houston, TX Speaker: Marcus Trygstad, Chief Technology Officer

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://hpirpc.com/



About IRPC

Organized by Hydrocarbon Processing, a trusted source for petroleum and petrochemical information since 1922, the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference (IRPC) serves as a critical forum for industry advancements and best practices. The conference covers a comprehensive array of topics including emerging technologies, future fuels, and environmental safety, embodying Hydrocarbon Processing's legacy of providing actionable, real-world insights. By bringing together business leaders and technical experts, IRPC fosters innovation and dialogue on complex issues like heavy oil processing and energy efficiency. The event extends Hydrocarbon Processing's long-standing commitment to improving industry operations and professional skills, making it an essential gathering for the global energy sector.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604 362 7011

Arrowhead

Thomas Renaud, Managing Director

enquire@arrowheadbid.com

+1 212 619 6889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc37a1da-62dc-465c-b636-e20732c40ffe