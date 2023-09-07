Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market Set to Reach $850.5 Million by 2030, Fueled by Innovations in OI Therapies

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Drugs By Route of Administration, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from $722.8 million in 2023 to an estimated $850.5 million by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 2.4%.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) is a genetic disorder that weakens bones and impedes their proper development, rendering them fragile and prone to fractures. Known as brittle bone disease, OI stems from imperfect bone formation, leading to frequent fractures even without evident causes. This condition manifests in various forms, ranging from mild cases with a few fractures to severe cases involving multiple fractures.

OI arises due to a lack of connective tissue production or genetic anomalies. Collagen synthesis, a vital component of bone strength, is hampered by OI. This condition encompasses types I (mild) to IX (severe and often fatal). Frequent fractures are the hallmark, accompanied by loose joints, bone deformities, hearing loss, respiratory issues, and dental problems. Diagnosis involves DNA or collagen testing.

While no cure exists due to its genetic nature, lifestyle adjustments such as exercise and smoking cessation can aid in fracture prevention. Supportive measures include braces, pain management, and proper fracture care. Bone infections can be treated with antibiotics and antiseptics. The global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market is poised to grow due to increased demand for innovative therapies, licensing agreements, and collaborations by industry leaders for OI treatment development.

Market Dynamics:

The surge in research and development funding for novel treatment approaches is a key driver of global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market growth. Licensing agreements and collaborations among industry players also contribute to market expansion. The rising number of OI cases worldwide, owing to family history, further fuels market growth.

Key Highlights of the Study:

Identification of potential revenue opportunities and investment propositions across segments

Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies

Profiles of key players, highlighting company achievements, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies

This report equips marketers and decision-makers with insights to guide product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Drugs:

Teriparatide

Denosumab

Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Others

Global Osteogenesis Imperfecta Treatment Market, By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East (GCC, Israel, Rest of Middle East)

Africa (South Africa, Central Africa, North Africa)

Company Profiles:

Key players in the global osteogenesis imperfecta treatment market include BioSenic SA, Mereo Biopharma Group PLC, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eli Lilly and Company, Cipla Inc., Amgen Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Jubilant Pharmova Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Quince, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $722.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $850.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyg6en

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment