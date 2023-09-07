Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Size & Share to Surpass $3 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market has proliferated over the years due to the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases and demand for homecare oxygen therapy.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.0 Billion by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. The global Oxygen Conserving Devices market grew to USD 1.2 Billion in 2022.

An oxygen conserving device is a piece of medical equipment designed to increase the efficiency and longevity of oxygen therapy for individuals with respiratory conditions. Controlling the oxygen flow from the oxygen source, such as an oxygen cylinder, to the patient only provides oxygen while inhaling is taking place. This conserves oxygen by reducing wasted oxygen during exhalation. The device typically includes a regulator, reservoir, and sensing mechanism to detect inhalation and initiate oxygen flow. By utilizing an oxygen-conserving device, patients can extend the duration of their oxygen supply, making it more convenient and cost-effective for long-term therapy.

Key Highlights

By the Product segment, the demand for the Reservoir Oxygen Delivery Devices segment will increase in the Oxygen Conserving Devices market from 2023 to 2030.

By the End User, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the largest market share globally from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42.9%.

The European region will grow at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.

The global market for Oxygen Conserving Devices is expected to develop significantly due to the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and the rising older population. Oxygen Conserving Devices help optimize the use of oxygen therapy by delivering oxygen during the inhalation phase of a patient's respiratory cycle, thereby reducing wastage. Technological advancements in these devices, such as developing portable and lightweight options, further expand the market. In the upcoming years, the market is anticipated to grow more.

Top Companies in The Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market

Responsive Respiratory Inc. (U.S.)

Invacare Corporation (U.S.)

Medline Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

HERSILL S.L. (Spain)

Precision Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Medical Depot Inc. (Canada)

GCE Group (Sweden)

Essex Industries Inc. (U.S.)



Factors affecting the growth of the Oxygen Conserving Devices Industry

Several factors can affect the growth of the Oxygen Conserving Devices industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases: The demand for oxygen-conserving solutions is driven by the rising incidence of chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. These devices help patients with respiratory conditions to lead a more independent and active lifestyle.

Increasing demand for home healthcare: There is a growing trend toward shifting healthcare services from hospitals to home settings. Oxygen Conserving Devices allow patients to receive oxygen therapy at home, reducing the need for hospitalization and improving the patient's quality of life.

Government initiatives and reimbursement policies: Governments worldwide are implementing initiatives to promote home healthcare and improve access to medical devices, including Oxygen Conserving Devices. Additionally, reimbursement policies by healthcare insurance providers are making these devices more affordable for patients.

Favorable healthcare infrastructure: A well-developed healthcare infrastructure, including a network of healthcare providers, hospitals, and home healthcare services, supports the growth of the Oxygen Conserving Devices industry. Adoption is made more accessible by these devices' simple integration into current healthcare systems.

Market Drivers

The global Oxygen Conserving Devices market refers to the demand for devices that conserve and regulate oxygen flow from an oxygen source to a patient. These devices are used to improve the efficiency of oxygen delivery, reduce waste, and extend the supply duration.

Due to chronic illnesses, an aging population, and an increase in the need for home healthcare services, the market for Oxygen Conserving Devices is anticipated to grow significantly. Technological advancements in Oxygen Conserving Devices, such as developing portable and lightweight models, also contribute to market growth. Additionally, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the growing awareness about the benefits of Oxygen Conserving Devices are creating lucrative market opportunities.

Market Restraints

The global Oxygen Conserving Devices market is restrained by factors such as the high cost, limited awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding their benefits, and the need for reimbursement policies in some countries. Additionally, the complexity of these devices and the need for technical expertise to operate them pose challenges. Furthermore, product recalls due to safety concerns and the presence of alternative oxygen therapy options further hinder the market's growth.

Market Opportunities

The aging population and the increased prevalence of respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, propel market expansion. Technological advancements in Oxygen Conserving Devices are also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the rising adoption of portable Oxygen Conserving Devices and the growing demand for home healthcare is opening lucrative market opportunities for key players in the global Oxygen Conserving Devices market.

Recent Development of the Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market

In October 2022, the UCSF Center for Health Equity in Surgery and Anesthesia (CHESA) officially launched the Open Oximetry Project. This multi-year project aims to increase access to secure pulse oximeters by sharing data and creating new standards and techniques for oximeter validation that better account for skin color.

In February 2022, Control Devices, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings, purchased the medical gas regulator product line from Essex Industries. Control Devices is the leading developer and manufacturer of highly developed flow-control systems in specialized applications across numerous end markets.

Report Segmentation of the Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market

Product Analysis

Reservoir oxygen delivery devices dominate the largest market share because they are easier to use and require less maintenance than other devices. The global Oxygen Conserving Devices market is based on products segmented into reservoir oxygen delivery devices, electromechanical pulsing devices, transtracheal catheters, etc. Furthermore, these devices are highly effective in delivering oxygen to patients by storing oxygen in a reservoir and releasing it in a pulsed manner. They are widely used in home healthcare settings as they provide continuous oxygen flow and conserve oxygen by delivering it only when the patient inhales. The high demand for these devices, coupled with their efficiency and cost-effectiveness, has contributed to their dominance in the market.

End Use Analysis

The Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the largest market share. It will dominate in the forecast period because of the high demand for Oxygen Conserving Devices in healthcare facilities to treat various respiratory disorders. The global Oxygen Conserving Devices market is based on the end-use segmented into hospitals & clinics, long-term care units, and home care. Hospitals and clinics also have a higher patient volume than other healthcare settings, which further drives the demand for Oxygen Conserving Devices. These devices help deliver oxygen efficiently to patients by conserving oxygen and reducing wastage. The dominance of this market segment is also attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory illnesses and the growing elderly population.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Reservoir Oxygen Delivery Devices

Electromechanical Pulsing Devices

Transtracheal Catheters

Other Products

By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Long-term Care Units

Home Care



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3 Billion CAGR 12.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Responsive Respiratory Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Air Liquide, HERSILL S.L., Precision Medical Inc., Medical Depot Inc., GCE Group, Essex Industries Inc.

Blog: