Collective Metals Announces the Appointment of Amanuel Bein as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COLLECTIVE METALS INC. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) (the “Company” or “Collective”) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Amanuel Bein, P.Geo as a director of the Company (the “Appointment”). Mr. Bein will help lead the Company’s exploration programs for its flagship Property, the Princeton Project, as well its Landings Lake Lithium Project and Whitemud Lithium Project.



“I am excited to join a strong team at Collective Metals and to help the Company achieve its goals through different exploration programs,” said Amanuel Bain. “I believe the Princeton Project has significant potential and I will leverage my experience in the area to ensure the Company is remaining efficient and effective in its work.”

Mr. Bein has 17 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry where he has gained world-class knowledge and expertise in several mineral deposit types that include LCT pegmatite, VMS, SEDEX, porphyry-skarn, and orogenic-gold. He began his career as a field geologist while working for several junior mineral exploration companies in the Arabian Nubian Shield between 2005 and 2008. Mr. Bein worked in the Bathurst Mining Camp between 2008 and 2010 while completing his graduate studies at University of New Brunswick.

Mr. Bein worked for Hudbay Minerals for more than ten years and was able to experience the full mining cycle, including the discovery of the 1901 deposit and closure of the Reed mine. At Hudbay Minerals, Mr. Bein led several regional and near-mine exploration programs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Arizona. Mr. Bein also recently led an exploration team for Rock Tech Lithium that executed extensive exploration drilling and field exploration programs that enabled growth of mineral resources and discovery of several spodumene pegmatite prospects at Rock Tech's Georgia Lake project.

“The addition of Amanuel is a significant development for the Company and further strengthens our management team,” said CEO of Collective Metals, Chris Huggins. “Through his prior experience, Amanuel will bring immeasurable value to our exploration work with the Princeton Project, Landings Lake Project and Whitemud Project. His previous work with Hudbay Minerals, which recently acquired Copper Mountain, a neighbour to our flagship property, the Princeton Project, will provide us with key insights and details as we prepare the next phases of our exploration programs.”

About Collective Metals:

Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT | OTC: CLLMF | FSE: TO1) is a resource exploration company specializing in precious metals exploration in North America. The Company’s flagship property is the Princeton Project, located in south-central British Columbia, Canada, approximately 10 km west of the currently producing Copper Mountain Mine. The Princeton Project consists of 29 mineral tenures totaling approximately 28,560 ha (70,570 acres) in a well-documented and prolific copper-gold porphyry belt and is easily accessible by road, located immediately west of Highway 3.

The Company’s Landings Lake Lithium Project is located in northwestern Ontario where numerous lithium deposits have been delineated to host significant reserves of Li 2 O. The Landings Lake Lithium Project is located 53 km east of Ear Falls, Ontario and covers 3,146 hectares. The Whitemud Project, with several identified pegmatite outcrops, neighbours the Landings Lake Project and consists of 381 single cell mining claims totaling 7,775 hectares.

ON BEHALF OF COLLECTIVE METALS INC.

Christopher Huggins

Chief Executive Officer

T: 604-968-4844

E: chris@collectivemetalsinc.com

