FTI Consulting Adds Three Senior Cybersecurity Experts, Including Former NCFTA New York Leader

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Nikole Davenport as a Senior Managing Director and Enrique Alvarez and Brad Carpenter as Managing Directors within the firm’s Cybersecurity practice, further expanding the team’s presence on the West Coast and in New York.

“We are very excited to welcome Nikole, Enrique and Brad to our deep bench of cybersecurity experts,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “They are highly respected industry leaders whose unparalleled experience and perspectives will be essential to our clients facing the biggest cybersecurity challenges of our time.”

Ms. Davenport, who is based in Atlanta, joins FTI Consulting with more than 20 years of experience in information security, focused on developing compliance programs that protect personal information by creating holistic readiness and response strategies aligning interests across the enterprise. She joins FTI Consulting from Meta, where she served as the Head of Regulatory Readiness and Response Programs for WhatsApp.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Davenport will advise clients on issues related to information security, implementing cybersecurity readiness protections and bolstering response capabilities. She will also help with navigating the growing cybersecurity compliance and regulatory landscape.

Mr. Alvarez, who is based in San Francisco, joins FTI Consulting with more than 20 years of national security and law enforcement experience across the private and federal sectors, assisting organizations with cybersecurity investigations, incident response, and cyber preparedness and strategy. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) as a Special Agent and supervisor in the Cyber branch of the San Francisco Field Office.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Alvarez will focus on responding to cyber attacks and assessing the threat profiles of organizations to determine how to tailor protections to the unique risks they face. He will also perform complex investigations to determine the root cause of incidents and what can be improved to protect against future attacks.

Mr. Carpenter, who is based in New York, joins FTI Consulting with more than 20 years of experience building and leading diverse private sector and government teams to mitigate enterprise and cyber risks. He has helped combat digital and physical risk across critical infrastructure and the financial services sector through threat intelligence, cybersecurity incident response and vulnerability management operations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was the Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI’s Cyber Division in New York. He also helped to establish and lead the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) in New York. The NCFTA is a threat intelligence fusion center that brought together Global Fortune 500 companies, government partners and academic institutions to identify and prevent emerging cybersecurity risks.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Carpenter will expand the team’s threat intelligence capabilities, helping clients proactively search for and identify threats by analyzing information on threat actors and their tactics. He will also leverage his experience in the financial services industry to combat cybersecurity threats specific to this market.

These latest hires continue the growth of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice following the recent appointments of Michael J. Driscoll, a Senior Managing Director in New York; Eva Kwok, a Senior Managing Director based in Hong Kong; and Carlos Araujo Jr., a Senior Director based in Brazil.

