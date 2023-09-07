Sectigo Appoints Rita Parvaneh as Chief Financial Officer

Roseland, NJ, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), and digital certificates, today announced the appointment of Rita Parvaneh as Chief Financial Officer, (CFO). Ms. Parvaneh will be responsible for overseeing Sectigo’s financial health and strategic planning as well as increasing Sectigo’s market presence.

“I am delighted to welcome Rita to the Sectigo family. Rita is an incredibly experienced finance leader with a proven track record of adeptly steering financial strategies and operations as well as identifying new avenues of growth and expanding market presence. Her experience will be invaluable to Sectigo, enabling the business to meet its strategic goals, and I look forward to sharing in her success once more,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO, Sectigo.

Ms. Parvaneh has more than three decades of experience in successfully leading projects and people in the software technology, financial and professional services industries, and brings her valuable experience in guiding companies through transitions associated with mergers, acquisitions, and accelerated growth to Sectigo. Ms. Parvaneh’s most recent role was at Spireon, Inc. a vehicle intelligence company for dealers, lenders, and fleets, where she held the role of CFO for nearly a decade and successfully positioned the business to drive increased enterprise value.

Prior to this, Ms. Parvaneh held several finance and accounting roles, including more than eight years in public accounting with leading international accounting firm, Deloitte.

“I am excited to join Sectigo at this exciting stage in its growth. Sectigo has a significant opportunity to further its leadership in the Certificate Lifecycle Management space. I am looking forward to working with the executive team and our investors to play my part in Sectigo’s continued success,” said Rita Parvaneh, CFO, Sectigo.

Ms. Parvaneh holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from California State University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Ms. Parvaneh’s appointment is effective immediately.

For more information about Sectigo and its leadership team, please visit sectigo.com/about/leadership.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and digital certificates - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

