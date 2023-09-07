Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2023 Reader's Choice Award Winners

Woodland Hills, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 29th annual Reader's Choice Awards. As always, the winners reflect the diverse preferences of our readers, spotlighting the most outstanding tools and services across numerous categories, all connected to the Visual Studio ecosystem.
As we adapted to another year of ever-evolving development landscapes, developers once again leaned on trusted tools and services, while also embracing innovative solutions that cater to contemporary needs, especially around remote collaboration, data science, and artificial intelligence.
David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine, commented, “This year -- the dawn of AI-assisted software development -- has thrown unique challenges to the developer community. From navigating new work dynamics to rapidly changing technology paradigms, developers continue to showcase their resilience and adaptability. Our annual Reader’s Choice Awards highlights the tools and services that truly made a difference. It is a synthesis of feedback from those at the heart of software development, offering a genuine perspective on the top-tier solutions in the market."
Across the 43-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.
Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:
Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)
- DevExpress Universal Subscription
- Telerik UI for WinForms
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for WinForms
Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)
- DevExpess DXperience Subscription
- Infragistics Ignite UI
- Telerik DevCraft
Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)
- DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription
- Nevron Open Vision (NOV) -T
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter -T
- LEADTOOLS Pro Suite
Component: Grid and Spreadsheet
- DevExpress Grid Control
- Syncfusion Essential Grid
- Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular
Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow
- DevExpress Chart Control
- Combit List & Label
- Telerik KendoReact Charts
Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing
- LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro
- Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor
- Aspose.Imaging
Component: Mapping/GIS
- ArcGIS Runtime API for .NET
- DevExpress Map Control
- Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core Map
Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode
- DevExpress Rich Text Editor
- LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro
- ComponentOne WinForms
Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon
- DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar
- Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar
- GrapeCity ComponentOne
Component: Multi-Document Processing
- DevExpress Office File API
- Aspose.Total
- Syncfusion File-Format libraries
Blazor Components and Tools
- DevExpress Blazor UI
- Telerik UI for Blazor
- Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor
Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools
- DevExpress XAF
- PostSharp Ultimate
- Altova UModel
Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools
- JetBrains dotTrace
- Telerik Fiddler Everywhere
- Progress Telerik Fiddler Everywhere
General Development Tools (includes IDEs)
- JetBrains ReSharper
- Arm Development Studio -T
- Qt Framework -T
- Devart dotConnect Universal
Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions
- VisualSVN
- JetBrains TeamCity
- Atlassian Bitbucket
ALM, SCM and Requirements Management
- VisualSVN Server
- Modern Requirements4DevOps
- CollabNet TeamForge
BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio
- DevExpress BI Dashboard
- SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio
- GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise
Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking
- Atlassian JIRA
- BugZilla
- Asana
Software Architecture
- Lucid -T
- Visual Paradigm -T
- Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect
- Pulumi Infrastructure as Code
Software Testing and Quality Assurance
- DevExpress TestCafe
- Ranorex Studio
- Telerik Test Studio
FTP, Email and Network Connectivity
- Aspose.Email
- n software IPWorks -T
- SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server -T
- Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition
Reporting, Analysis and Visualization
- combit List & Label
- DevExpress Reporting
- SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio
Databases, Data Development and Modeling
- DevExpress XPO
- InfluxDB Cloud
- RavenDB NoSQL Database
SharePoint Components and Tooling
- Bamboo Project Management Suite
- ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint
- Nevron SharePoint Vision
PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools
- DevExpress PDF Control
- Aspose.PDF
- Syncfusion Essential PDF library
Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks
- DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI
- Telerik UI for .NET MAUI
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for .NET MAUI
Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools
- GrapeCity Documents
- CData ADO.NET Providers
- RemObjects Software Remoting SDK
Internet of Things
- GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip
- TinyCLR
- Node-RED
Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks
- DevExpress React Controls
- Infragistics Ultimate
- Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio
Productivity Tools
- DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio
- Infragistics App Builder
- SonarLint
Content Management Systems
- Kentico CMS
- Umbraco
- Progress Sitefinity
Cloud Development Tools
- VMware vCloud Suite
- LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services
- Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio
Security & Copy Protection
- DevExpress App Security API
- Novalys Visual Guard
- CrypKey Instant
Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools
- InstallAware for Windows Installer
- Revenera InstallShield
- Codeship
Parallel and Multicore Development Tools
- PostSharp Threading
- Intel Parallel Studio XE
- Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK
Web Hosting
- GoDaddy
- Bluehost
- DiscountASP
Help Authoring
- Adobe RoboHelp
- HelpScribble
- Divcom Software HelpSmith
DevOps
- Dynatrace
- Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on Azure
- CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise
Developer Training Resources
- Pluralsight
- Coursera
- Learning Tree
Specialized Search Engines
- Elasticsearch
- dtSearch Engine
- Open Semantic Search
Containers & Docker
- Docker Development Tools
- Amazon Elastic Container Service
- Red Hat Container Development Kit
AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning
- DevExpress Dashboard
- GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise
- Bold BI by Syncfusion
Software Development Service Providers
- Telerik App Development Services
- jQWidgets Smart UI
- iThink 365
