Visual Studio Magazine Announces 2023 Reader's Choice Award Winners

Woodland Hills, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visual Studio Magazine today announced the winners of its 29th annual Reader's Choice Awards. As always, the winners reflect the diverse preferences of our readers, spotlighting the most outstanding tools and services across numerous categories, all connected to the Visual Studio ecosystem.

As we adapted to another year of ever-evolving development landscapes, developers once again leaned on trusted tools and services, while also embracing innovative solutions that cater to contemporary needs, especially around remote collaboration, data science, and artificial intelligence.

David Ramel, Editor in Chief of Visual Studio Magazine, commented, “This year -- the dawn of AI-assisted software development -- has thrown unique challenges to the developer community. From navigating new work dynamics to rapidly changing technology paradigms, developers continue to showcase their resilience and adaptability. Our annual Reader’s Choice Awards highlights the tools and services that truly made a difference. It is a synthesis of feedback from those at the heart of software development, offering a genuine perspective on the top-tier solutions in the market."

Across the 43-plus categories, more than 400 products were voted on, with the top three entrants in each category receiving Gold, Silver and Bronze badges, respectively.

Full results of the survey are available at https://visualstudiomagazine.com/microsites/readers-choice-awards/2023/home.aspx.

Here is the list of the top award recipients for each individual category:

Component Suite: Desktop (WinForms, WPF)

DevExpress Universal Subscription

Telerik UI for WinForms

Syncfusion Essential Studio for WinForms

Component Suite: Web (ASP.NET, HTML5, JavaScript, XAML)

DevExpess DXperience Subscription

Infragistics Ignite UI

Telerik DevCraft

Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)

DevExpress DevExtreme Subscription

Nevron Open Vision (NOV) -T

Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter -T

LEADTOOLS Pro Suite

Component: Grid and Spreadsheet

DevExpress Grid Control

Syncfusion Essential Grid

Infragistics Ignite UI for Angular

Component: Chart, Gauge, Graph and Flow

DevExpress Chart Control

Combit List & Label

Telerik KendoReact Charts

Component: Imaging, Image Processing and Drawing

LEADTOOLS Imaging Pro

Telerik UI for WPF ImageEditor

Aspose.Imaging

Component: Mapping/GIS

ArcGIS Runtime API for .NET

DevExpress Map Control

Telerik UI for ASP.NET Core Map

Component: Text, OCR, Scanning & Barcode

DevExpress Rich Text Editor

LEADTOOLS Barcode Pro

ComponentOne WinForms

Component: UI, Toolbar, Menu, Ribbon

DevExpress Ribbon & Toolbar

Telerik UI for WinForms RibbonBar

GrapeCity ComponentOne

Component: Multi-Document Processing

DevExpress Office File API

Aspose.Total

Syncfusion File-Format libraries

Blazor Components and Tools

DevExpress Blazor UI

Telerik UI for Blazor

Infragistics Ignite UI for Blazor

Software Design, Frameworks, and Modeling Tools

DevExpress XAF

PostSharp Ultimate

Altova UModel

Performance, Profiling, and Debugging Tools

JetBrains dotTrace

Telerik Fiddler Everywhere

Progress Telerik Fiddler Everywhere

General Development Tools (includes IDEs)

JetBrains ReSharper

Arm Development Studio -T

Qt Framework -T

Devart dotConnect Universal

Collaboration, Project Management and Agile Solutions

VisualSVN

JetBrains TeamCity

Atlassian Bitbucket

ALM, SCM and Requirements Management

VisualSVN Server

Modern Requirements4DevOps

CollabNet TeamForge

BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio

DevExpress BI Dashboard

SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio

GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise

Bug, Defect and Feature Tracking

Atlassian JIRA

BugZilla

Asana

Software Architecture

Lucid -T

Visual Paradigm -T

Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect

Pulumi Infrastructure as Code

Software Testing and Quality Assurance

DevExpress TestCafe

Ranorex Studio

Telerik Test Studio

FTP, Email and Network Connectivity

Aspose.Email

n software IPWorks -T

SolarWinds Serv-U File Transfer Protocol Server -T

Catalyst Development SocketTools .NET Edition

Reporting, Analysis and Visualization

combit List & Label

DevExpress Reporting

SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio

Databases, Data Development and Modeling

DevExpress XPO

InfluxDB Cloud

RavenDB NoSQL Database

SharePoint Components and Tooling

Bamboo Project Management Suite

ArcGIS Maps for SharePoint

Nevron SharePoint Vision

PDF and Print/Preview Components and Tools

DevExpress PDF Control

Aspose.PDF

Syncfusion Essential PDF library

Mobile Development Tools and Frameworks

DevExpress MAUI & Xamarin UI

Telerik UI for .NET MAUI

Syncfusion Essential Studio for .NET MAUI

Middleware, SOA and Server-Based Tools

GrapeCity Documents

CData ADO.NET Providers

RemObjects Software Remoting SDK

Internet of Things

GHI Electronics SITCore - C# on a Chip

TinyCLR

Node-RED

Web Design & Development Tools and Frameworks

DevExpress React Controls

Infragistics Ultimate

Devsense PHP Tools for Visual Studio

Productivity Tools

DevExpress CodeRush for Visual Studio

Infragistics App Builder

SonarLint

Content Management Systems

Kentico CMS

Umbraco

Progress Sitefinity

Cloud Development Tools

VMware vCloud Suite

LEADTOOLS Hosted Cloud Services

Clumsyleaf Software AzureXplorer for Visual Studio

Security & Copy Protection

DevExpress App Security API

Novalys Visual Guard

CrypKey Instant

Installation, Setup & Deployment Tools

InstallAware for Windows Installer

Revenera InstallShield

Codeship

Parallel and Multicore Development Tools

PostSharp Threading

Intel Parallel Studio XE

Imperas M*SDK Advanced Multicore SDK

Web Hosting

GoDaddy

Bluehost

DiscountASP

Help Authoring

Adobe RoboHelp

HelpScribble

Divcom Software HelpSmith

DevOps

Dynatrace

Micro Focus Enterprise Developer for VIsual Studio on Azure

CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise

Developer Training Resources

Pluralsight

Coursera

Learning Tree

Specialized Search Engines

Elasticsearch

dtSearch Engine

Open Semantic Search

Containers & Docker

Docker Development Tools

Amazon Elastic Container Service

Red Hat Container Development Kit

AI/Cognitive Services/Machine Learning

DevExpress Dashboard

GrapeCity Wyn Enterprise

Bold BI by Syncfusion

Software Development Service Providers

Telerik App Development Services

jQWidgets Smart UI

iThink 365

