Thumzup Media Corporation Surpasses 10,000 Paid Posts Through its Adtech Platform and Mobile App

Paid content creators have grown more than 786% this year

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 10,000 paid posts on its platform*. The news comes on the heels of Thumzup recently announcing its userbase has grown by more than 786 percent this year.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, enables advertisers to garner user generated content from customers and fans, incentivizing them to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“Surpassing 10,000 paid posts is a significant achievement for the Thumzup platform and we believe it is an indication of how quickly our platform can scale,” stated Thumzup Chief Executive Officer Robert Steele. “Just as important, we’re establishing the systems and processes which could enable us to expand and cost-effectively scale in other key markets across the United States going forward. We look forward to keeping our shareholders posted on our progress.”

*Defined as Thumzup paying a user of its platform for a post on the user’s social media account on behalf of a listed business. As an introductory offer, Thumzup provides certain listed businesses a budget covering a certain number of the initial paid posts made about the business by its users.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was recently featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

