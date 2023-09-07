Nasdaq Launches Reimagined MarketSite

Includes a state-of-the-art broadcast studio, dedicated IPO and Market Intelligence Centers, and a gallery space celebrating Nasdaq-listed companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the reopening of the second floor of its iconic MarketSite at 151 W. 42nd Street in Times Square. The new space includes a state-of-the-art broadcast and production studio that will be home to CNBC’s “Fast Money,” a dedicated IPO Center for first trade celebrations, and a new gallery space commemorating the historic moments and innovation of our listed companies, many of which are Nasdaq-100® companies.

“Since its inception, the Nasdaq MarketSite has served as a global hub of innovation – a place where high-performing companies come to celebrate their achievements and share their success stories with the world,” said Nelson Griggs, President of Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq. “Our investment in MarketSite represents our commitment to our core mission: to serve as the trusted fabric of the financial system. We want to elevate every moment of the client experience, whether it’s an IPO, bell ceremony, analyst day, or client reception, and our newly renovated MarketSite will ensure that our clients are walking away feeling inspired.”

As a part of the investment in MarketSite, Nasdaq has created a brand-new IPO and Market Intelligence Center to create more visibility for first-trade celebrations. Year to date, Nasdaq welcomed 87 IPOs, representing an 87%-win rate for eligible IPOs, further cementing its position as the top destination for companies looking to join the public markets.

“With the new MarketSite renovation, we have created a space that reinforces our role as the world’s premier listings exchange and home to the most innovative companies across the globe,” said Karen Snow, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Listings, Nasdaq. “We’ve opened thousands of IPOs from the MarketSite, and the new IPO Center elevates our ability to provide an inclusive listing day celebration for our clients and their employees.”

The newly updated second floor of the MarketSite will be home to a state-of-the-art broadcast studio boasting over 700 square feet of digital signage, six new ultra-high-definition cameras on the production floor, and two cinema cameras on tracks with robotic descending arms. With access to cutting-edge production equipment and a high bandwidth cloud distribution pipeline, Nasdaq will be able to produce more dynamic live broadcasts for network shows and media partners.

“Fast Money,” CNBC’s post-market program hosted by Melissa Lee, began broadcasting from the new studio on September 5. The Nasdaq MarketSite has served as the show’s backdrop every weeknight at 5pm ET for the past 16 years while Melissa and the “Fast Money” traders bring investors the day’s most important, actionable news and analysis.

“CNBC’s ‘Fast Money’ is ideally situated at the Nasdaq MarketSite to report on the trading day’s biggest stories,” said Dan Colarusso, Senior Vice President of CNBC Business News. “This new studio will make the conversation on the show more dynamic for both the audience and the traders on set.”

The renovated MarketSite includes a new gallery space in Times Square that celebrates and honors Nasdaq-listed companies whose iconic brands, products, and innovations continue to disrupt industries, solve the world’s most pressing challenges, and power opportunity across the globe. The gallery is curated with physical artifacts and digital displays that represent some of the notable companies listed at Nasdaq, including:

An original Telequote III Terminal , one of the first electronic devices used to obtain Nasdaq Representative Bid/Ask prices and indices;

, one of the first electronic devices used to obtain Nasdaq Representative Bid/Ask prices and indices; Amazon’s Hercules Drive , one of the over 750,000 mobile robots designed, built, and deployed by the company, which can lift and move 1,250 pounds of inventory, improving safety and efficiency across retail operations; and

, one of the over 750,000 mobile robots designed, built, and deployed by the company, which can lift and move 1,250 pounds of inventory, improving safety and efficiency across retail operations; and Replicas of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, the first autonomous controlled flight on another planet, and the Perseverance Mars Rover – both of which utilize computing capabilities provided by the Qualcomm Flight™ Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



The MarketSite reopening coincides with the launch of Nasdaq’s new brand campaign, Question Today, an evolution of the company’s longstanding brand platform Rewrite Tomorrow, and reflects Nasdaq’s transformation into a global financial technology company.

