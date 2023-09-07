Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone Did a Major Presentation With the US Department of Homeland Security Last Week

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company did a major presentation with the US Department of Homeland Security, which expressed interest in using the drone for pilot programs.



Additionally, the company is preparing a series of demonstrations for ZenaDrone 1000. The company has been obtaining the necessary certifications and licenses to become a defense contractor. The company is also working on signing pilot programs with the US Airforce, from which it has already received a letter of support, as well as with the US Navy and US Army.

The company offers pilot programs in which the pilot customer will use the drone for a period of 90 days in their operations.

CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, said, “The demand for ZenaDrone 1000 is high among US government agencies. We will be providing a made-in-America drone that carries a heavy payload at an affordable price.”

The ZenaDrone 1000 team uses predictive AI analytics and modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology that uses techniques such as machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology, which uses machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone Inc. began with the goal of revolutionizing the hemp farming sector before evolving into an intelligent and multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporations, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the same web-based applications that organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

