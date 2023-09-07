Menlo Ventures Hires Former Atlassian CPO Joff Redfern as Newest Partner

Veteran Product and Technology Leader Brings Operating Experience and Product Perspective to Investment Team



MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading venture capital firm Menlo Ventures announced their newest partner, Silicon Valley veteran Joff Redfern .

Joff is an experienced operator and product leader with years of experience. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer of Atlassian and earlier worked as VP of Product at LinkedIn, where he was responsible for LinkedIn’s flagship application on mobile and desktop through years of hypergrowth. He has created award-winning apps, built products that hundreds of millions of users use globally, and advised companies like Amplitude and Labelbox as they scaled. His deep product experience, technical expertise, and history as an operator will inform his investments and benefit the founders he advises.

At Menlo, Joff will initially focus his investments in three areas of interest developed during his years as an operator: 1) the software development lifecycle (from initial idea to supporting code and customers in production), 2) the future of work, particularly, the shifts accelerated by AI, and 3) businesses that grow through network effects.

“Adding Joff is a big win for both our team at Menlo and the entrepreneurs we back. He offers a unique combination of product mastery and deep experience as an operator and builder, which is invaluable and rare in VC,” said Matt Murphy, partner at Menlo Ventures. “Today’s startups are under immense pressure to find product-market fit early and demonstrate scalability. Joff’s amazing track record of launching and scaling early products all the way through IPO will help entrepreneurs navigate that process efficiently. We are thrilled to welcome him to Menlo as an investor and product advisor to the entire portfolio.”

“Working with people you love who share your vision is important. Throughout my career, I’ve embraced waves of innovation and been fortunate to work with incredible entrepreneurs and technical talent, with—and within—organizations that didn’t just predict the next wave of innovation coming, but pushed it further faster,” said Joff Redfern. “Menlo Ventures has done that as a VC firm, making early bets on truly transformative companies and backing visionary founders who created breakout businesses from nothing. I’m excited to join one of Silicon Valley’s most respected VC firms, where I can apply everything I’ve learned to help grow and create breakout businesses alongside truly inspiring entrepreneurs.” Excited about the waves of innovation driven by advancements in AI and quantum computing, Joff is eager to partner with founders who possess great product sensibilities and strong engineering chops—a rare combination that he sees as an advantage in starting and scaling a company.

During his six years at Atlassian, Joff led the creation of the company’s acclaimed portfolio of products, including Jira, Confluence, and Trello. He was named to the “Global CPO 20” list by Products That Count and as a “Top 20 Product Leader” by Product School. Earlier, as the VP of Product at LinkedIn, he built the mobile team and consumer platform while the company grew from 450 employees pre-IPO to more than 10,000. In addition to his work with Atlassian and LinkedIn, Joff has founded startups, including FlattenMe, an award-winning personalized children's product selected as a top gift to give on Oprah, Good Morning America, and the Today Show. An innovator at heart, Joff also holds 11 patents.

