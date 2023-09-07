National MI Integrates with Calyx Point LOS

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now integrated with Calyx Software’s Point® loan origination system (LOS). The integration enables lenders and brokers to order National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through its Rate GPS® tool instantly without having to leave the Point platform.



National MI’s state-of-the-art API platform enables lenders and loan origination system providers to quickly and seamlessly order mortgage insurance for both delegated and non-delegated channels.

As one of the mortgage industry’s leading LOS for mortgage lenders, Point covers the complete origination process from initial application to closing. Point is integrated with over 200 vendor providers of credit reporting, appraisal, asset verification services, product pricing and eligibility, closing documents, compliance services and more.

“We are pleased to further our partnership with Calyx by integrating with their Point LOS,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “With this integration, we’re providing our customers with another way to seamlessly access Rate GPS and are also saving time and streamlining the loan origination process for lenders.”

“Direct integrations with our partners are crucial in streamlining the mortgage origination process for our customers,” said Juan Villegas, director of National Sales at Calyx Software. “Through this integration, our Point users can now easily order directly from one of the nation’s top mortgage insurance providers.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.

