Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles Drives Sports Apparel Market

The global sports apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global sports apparel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global sports apparel market by segmenting the market based on product, material, type of printing, sport, end-user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Sports Apparel Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Drivers

Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles

Increasing Huge Number of Participants in the Numerous Sports Activities

Increasing Sports League Activities Across the Globe

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Advanced Technologies

Market Challenges

Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Materials

Increasing Availability of Cheaper and Low Quality based Product

Commercialization of Fake Sports Apparel Products in the Market

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Product

Tops & T-shirts

Pants & Tights

Surf and Swimwear

Sweaters and Hoodies

Market by Material

Synthetic

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Natural

Cotton

Viscose

Linen

Hemp

Others

Market by Type of Printing

Water Based

Pigment

Silicone Emboss

Reflective Transfer

Glitter

High Density

Others

Market by Sport

Soccer

Basketball

Baseball

Others

Market by End-User

Men

Women

Children

Market by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas AG, Nike Inc.

Amer Sports Corporation

Banana Republic

Billabong International Limited

Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Jockey International

Lotto Sport

Old Navy

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

