Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles Drives Sports Apparel Market

The global sports apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global sports apparel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global sports apparel market by segmenting the market based on product, material, type of printing, sport, end-user, distribution channel and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Sports Apparel Market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Growing Health Awareness and Popularity of Active Lifestyles
- Increasing Huge Number of Participants in the Numerous Sports Activities
- Increasing Sports League Activities Across the Globe
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials and Advanced Technologies
Market Challenges
- Fluctuation in the Prices of Raw Materials
- Increasing Availability of Cheaper and Low Quality based Product
- Commercialization of Fake Sports Apparel Products in the Market
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Product
- Tops & T-shirts
- Pants & Tights
- Surf and Swimwear
- Sweaters and Hoodies
Market by Material
- Synthetic
- Nylon
- Polyester
- Others
- Natural
- Cotton
- Viscose
- Linen
- Hemp
- Others
Market by Type of Printing
- Water Based
- Pigment
- Silicone Emboss
- Reflective Transfer
- Glitter
- High Density
- Others
Market by Sport
- Soccer
- Basketball
- Baseball
- Others
Market by End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
Market by Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Online Retail Stores
- Other Distribution Channels
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Adidas AG, Nike Inc.
- Amer Sports Corporation
- Banana Republic
- Billabong International Limited
- Blacks Leisure Group Plc, Gap Inc.
- Columbia Sportswear Company
- Everlast Worldwide Inc.
- Jockey International
- Lotto Sport
- Old Navy
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Under Armour Inc.
