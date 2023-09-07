Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Size & Share to Surpass $196 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market has been steadily growing over the years due to various factors such as increasing adoption of digital technologies in healthcare facilities, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, and the need for streamlined healthcare operations.



According to Vantage Market Research, the global Digital transformation in the healthcare market is estimated to be valued at USD 196 Billion by 2030. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030. The global Digital transformation in the healthcare market will grow to USD 65 Billion in 2022.

Due to the digital transformation trend, people have begun using digital assets in the healthcare sector. It involves incorporating digital technologies into every aspect of the healthcare sector, including member interactions, payer operations, and provider operations. It enables increased business agility, which enhances operational excellence and the patient experience and lowers costs. It is more of a cultural change.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272/request-sample

Key Highlights

In the technology segment of Digital Transformation in Healthcare market, Artificial Intelligence (AI) accounted for 34.2% of revenue share in 2022.

Services category accounted for the highest revenue share of 45% in the component segment.

The Hospital & Clinics category dominate the end-users of Digital Transformation in Healthcare market with a market share of 38.24%.

North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 48.5%.

Digital transformation in the healthcare market has revolutionized several aspects of healthcare delivery. It has facilitated telehealth and telemedicine services, allowing patients to access remote consultations, medication prescriptions, and follow-up care. Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems have enhanced patient data management, enabling accurate and coordinated care across different healthcare providers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms assist in medical diagnostics, treatment planning, and drug discovery. Wearable devices and mobile applications monitor patients' health, providing real-time data for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, digital transformation has improved the efficiency of administrative and operational processes, enhancing patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare costs.

Top Companies in The Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Dell EMC

Philips Healthcare

SAP SE

Accenture PLC

Google LLC

Cognizant

GE Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

CA Technologies

HCL Technologies

Marlabs

TIBCO Software

Equinix



To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272/request-sample

OR

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "SEP50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272/0

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Digital Transformation in Healthcare industry. Some of these factors include:

Provider collaboration and information exchange: Digital transformation enables seamless sharing of patient information and collaboration among healthcare providers across different settings. This can improve care coordination, reduce medical errors, and improve patient outcomes.

Patient-centric care models: Digital transformation allows for implementing patient-centric care models, focusing on personalized and individualized care. By leveraging digital technologies, healthcare providers can gather and analyze data to better understand patient needs and preferences, improving patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: The increasing prevalence has led to a higher demand for advanced healthcare solutions. Digital Transformation in Healthcare helps in managing and monitoring chronic conditions more effectively, thereby driving market growth.

Growing demand for remote patient monitoring: The implementation of digital solutions enables remote patient monitoring, allowing healthcare providers to keep track of patients’ health conditions outside of the traditional healthcare setting. This trend has gained traction, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to continue driving the growth of digital transformation in the healthcare market.

Government initiatives and policies: Governments across the globe are placing emphasis on promoting digital healthcare technologies by implementing favorable policies and regulatory frameworks. These initiatives aim to enhance the delivery of healthcare services, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.

Technological advancements: Rapid advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), have significantly contributed to the growth of the digital transformation in the healthcare market. These innovations have facilitated the development of more sophisticated and efficient healthcare solutions.

Need for interoperability and data exchange: Digital Transformation in Healthcare requires seamless interoperability and data exchange between various healthcare systems and devices. The ability to share and access patient information securely across different platforms and stakeholders is critical for efficient healthcare delivery and, hence, influences market growth.

Collaboration and partnerships: Collaborations and partnerships between healthcare providers, technology companies, and other stakeholders have played a crucial role in driving the growth of the digital transformation in the healthcare market. These alliances help in knowledge sharing, technological advancements, and the development of innovative digital healthcare solutions.

Top Trends in the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

The digital transformation in the healthcare market is rapidly evolving, with several top trends shaping the industry. One key trend is the adoption of telemedicine and virtual healthcare services, allowing patients to access medical consultations remotely. This trend has become prevalent, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it enables healthcare providers to deliver timely care without face-to-face interaction. Another prominent trend is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in healthcare, enabling predictive analytics and personalized treatment plans. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are also becoming popular, assisting patients with routine inquiries and automating administrative tasks. Moreover, wearable devices and remote patient monitoring systems are transforming healthcare, enabling real-time tracking of patient health metrics and optimizing the delivery of personalized care. Overall, these trends are revolutionizing the healthcare sector by improving access to care, enhancing operational efficiency, and revolutionizing the patient experience.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272/0

Recent Development of the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

On August 4, 2023, A new API solution that could be a step change for how patients and healthcare professionals manage long-term and critical health conditions is entering its final stages of development at Cambridge-based health tech company Electronics.

On March 16, 2023, Kyyba Inc., a Michigan-based leading global technology solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Viki Technologies, a leader in healthcare technology. The acquisition aligns with Kyyba's strategic plan to expand & advance its healthcare capabilities and practices through smart business acquisitions.

Market Drivers

Market drivers for digital transformation in the healthcare market are numerous and compelling. The increasing burden on healthcare systems, rising healthcare costs, and the need for efficient and effective care delivery are key drivers. The growing demand for personalized healthcare improved patient engagement and experience, and the shift towards value-based care models are also important drivers. Additionally, technological advancements such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and telehealth drive digital transformation in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital health solutions, accelerating the adoption and implementation of digital strategies.

Market Restraints

Patients, medical professionals, technology developers, policymakers, and others all face difficulties as a result of the digital transformation of healthcare. Data interoperability is a constant challenge because of the huge quantity of data collected from numerous systems with various ways to store and encode data. Additional difficulties stem from worries about everything from patient digital literacy and the resulting unequal access to healthcare to problems with data ownership, access, sharing, and storage. These worries, in turn, prompt privacy and security concerns. Technology and ethics are additional issues. Who, for instance, bears responsibility for errors during surgery when medical robots are used: the hospital, the creator or manufacturer of the technology, the physician who utilized the robot, or somebody else?

Market Opportunities

Market opportunities for digital transformation in the healthcare market are significant and promising. The shift towards value-based care models provides an opportunity to leverage digital technologies to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. The adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and health information exchange (HIE) platforms creates opportunities for interoperability and data sharing, enabling seamless coordination of care. Expanding access to care is possible thanks to telehealth and remote monitoring, especially in underprivileged and rural areas. Furthermore, digital transformation can enhance care coordination, patient engagement, and self-management through mobile health apps, wearable devices, and patient portals. The exploration of AI and ML in healthcare presents opportunities for data-driven decision-making, predictive analytics, and precision medicine. Overall, the market opportunities for Digital Transformation in Healthcare are vast, bringing transformative changes in how healthcare is delivered and experienced.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has appeared as a prominent force in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, dominating the technology segment. AI’s ability to process large and enormous amounts of data, analyze patterns, and make intelligent predictions has revolutionized healthcare practices, leading to improved patient outcomes and operational efficiencies. The use of AI algorithms to diagnose medical imaging like X-rays and MRIs is one notable example. By training AI models on millions of medical images, healthcare providers can now achieve accurate and faster diagnoses, enabling timely interventions. Additionally, AI chatbots and virtual assistants are being deployed to provide personalized patient care, schedule appointments, and answer basic healthcare queries, enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services.

Component Analysis

The Services category takes center stage in the component segment of the digital transformation in healthcare market. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, organizations require expert assistance in implementing and managing digital solutions effectively. Service providers offering consulting, system integration, training, and support play a pivotal role in guiding healthcare institutions throughout their digital transformation journey. These services help organizations define their digital strategy, select suitable technologies, integrate them seamlessly into existing workflows, and ensure smooth operations. For instance, a healthcare service provider might assist a hospital in transitioning from traditional paper-based records to a comprehensive electronic medical records (EMR) system, leading to improved data accessibility, streamlined workflows, and enhanced patient care.

End-User Analysis

The hospital and clinics category emerges as the dominant End-Users segment in the digital transformation of the healthcare market. As the primary hub for delivering healthcare services, hospitals and clinics have spearheaded the adoption of digital technologies to improve their operations and enhance patient care. Extensive digitization efforts have enabled hospitals to implement electronic health records (EHR), which centralize patient information, enable streamlined communication between healthcare teams, and improve clinical decision-making. Moreover, digital transformation empowers hospitals and clinics to offer telemedicine services, allowing remote consultations, monitoring, and diagnosis. This level of flexibility and accessibility has become particularly crucial in today’s world, where remote healthcare delivery has become essential due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, hospitals and clinics play a pivotal role in driving digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of patients and medical professionals.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Telemedicine

Wearables and Remote Monitoring

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Internet of Things

Other Technologies



By Component

Software

Hardware

Services



By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma Companies

Life Science & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Insurance Providers

Other End-Users



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 65 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 196 Billion CAGR 14.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dell EMC, Philips Healthcare, SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Google LLC, Cognizant, GE Healthcare, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CA Technologies, HCL Technologies, Marlabs, TIBCO Software, Equinix Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-transformation-in-healthcare-market-2272/customization-request



Regional Analysis

Globally, the healthcare industry's digital transformation has significantly progressed, with regional innovations particularly notable. North America leads the way in the healthcare industry's digital transformation for several important reasons. First of all, the area has a strong technological foundation that facilitates adopting digital healthcare solutions. Particularly in the United States, many developments have been pioneered, including the widespread use of electronic health records and telemedicine services. The way patients obtain remote medical treatment, for instance, has been changed by systems like Teladoc and MDLive.

Additionally, cutting-edge technology in Europe includes IoT devices for remote patient monitoring, blockchain for safe data exchange, and artificial intelligence diagnoses. Mobile health applications, cloud-based healthcare solutions, and virtual reality for medical education have all witnessed significant growth throughout Asia Pacific. These geographical developments demonstrate the various strategies used to improve healthcare through digital innovation.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Virtual Reality Headset Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-headset-market-2251

Location Based Services (LBS) Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/location-based-services-lbs-market-0159

Indoor Positioning and Navigation System Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-positioning-and-navigation-system-market-0158

Hydrogen-Rich Water Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogenrich-water-market-2224

AI in Video Surveillance Camera Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-video-surveillance-camera-market-2231

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: