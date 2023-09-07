United States Mass Beauty and Personal Care Market 2023: Rise of 'Skinification' within Mass-market Brands

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Beauty and Personal Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the evolving beauty market landscape amid changing economic pressures.

In 2022, while premium beauty products exhibited slightly superior performance, mass products also showcased robust growth. This shift is attributed to US consumers becoming more judicious in their spending due to the ongoing inflationary pressures, leading to a reevaluation of their expenditures.

Understanding the Market Dynamics: The report covers comprehensive data from 2018-2022, highlighting the sectors contributing to growth. Furthermore, the report forecasts market developments up to 2027.

Product Scope: The study delves into various categories within the mass beauty segment, including sun care, child-specific products, bath and shower items, cosmetics, deodorants, fragrances, hair care, and skin care.

Data Depth: Besides historic and forecasted market sizes, the report provides insights into company shares, brand dynamics, and distribution avenues.

2022 Developments:

A reducing disparity between mass and premium products due to prevailing inflationary concerns. Emphasis on innovation as a significant driver for consumer engagement. The rise of 'skinification' within mass-market brands.



Future Outlook:

The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty might encourage a trend of downtrading among a considerable chunk of the American populace. There's a focus on enhancing the user experience within mass product channels to maintain the current growth momentum. Inclusivity and diversity are expected to be key pillars for future product development.



Key Report Benefits:

Gain a holistic understanding of the Mass Beauty and Personal Care market.

Identify growth sectors and driving forces behind market changes.

Decode the competitive market landscape and understand leading brands and key players.

Leverage 5-year projections to strategize for the future.

