Mustang Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2023 Investor Conferences

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.



Details of the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference: The company will present a corporate update on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference: The company will participate in a panel presentation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:35 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of each of the company’s presentations will be available on the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang’s website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days after each meeting.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

