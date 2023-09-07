Xactly Commits to Impactful Corporate Social Responsibility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, continues its devotion to its C.A.R.E. values – customer focus, accountability, respect, and excellence – through its allegiance to corporate social responsibility.



Xactly signed the Vista Climate Pledge last year, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. As part of the pledge, Xactly is measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, setting GHG reduction targets, reducing GHG emissions annually, and offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions in 2021. To date, Xactly has emerged as one of the leading companies in the Vista portfolio as it relates to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assessment.

“At Xactly, we believe that ESG factors are essential to long-term business success,” said Arnab Mishra, Chief Operating Officer at Xactly. “That's why we're dedicated to integrating ESG into all aspects of our business, including moving to the Public Cloud and partnering with our energy providers to purchase enough renewable energy to decrease our greenhouse gas impact. We're proud to be a leader in ESG, and we're devoted to making a positive impact on the world.”

This is further signified by Xactly’s recognition as a four-time winner of the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award . With this award, TrustRadius recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional corporate social responsibility, with concrete support for environmental sustainability being a core evaluation pillar, among other factors. In 2023, Xactly was acknowledged for putting volunteerism at the forefront of its company culture.

The honor comes as the organization wraps up C.A.R.E. Week 2023. A week in which Xactly puts its C.A.R.E. values and "Do Good, Be Great, Go Big" goal into action internationally. The XactlyOne Foundation , Xactly’s 501c3, coordinated volunteer activities around the world from August 21 - 25 to extend Xactly’s values where employees live and work. Nearly 300 Xactlians made a difference during this year's C.A.R.E. Week, which focused on Education and Connection. There were over 30 philanthropic activities globally, with Xactlians volunteering a total of 710 hours, and raising thousands of dollars that will go toward incredible organizations like BeeUrban and Protect our Rivers.

“Philanthropy is ingrained in our culture,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO, Xactly. “To date, 7,500 Xactlians have raised $1.5 million and donated over 30,000 hours of volunteer service. We’re proud to see the impact of our efforts over the last five years, and will continue growing our community influence.”

To learn more about Xactly’s ESG progress visit here and C.A.R.E. Week visit here .

