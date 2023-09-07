The New Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bed Bath & Beyond, operated by Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), announces participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference – Nashville, TN

On September 12, 2023, Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat.

Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference – New York, NY

On September 13, 2023, Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee will participate in investor meetings.

“Our U.S. Bed Bath & Beyond business launched successfully on August 1. Consumers are showing that they love the new Bed Bath & Beyond,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of the new Bed Bath & Beyond. “Even in a challenging macro-economic environment, we have acquired new customers and re-activated past customers. We have added nearly 1.3 million new products to our website since early-June. Our topline performance is steadily improving. We have experienced year-over-year order growth since the U.S. launch, led by orders from new customers. I am optimistic about our future and the opportunity to gain market share with the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community at the upcoming conferences.”

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is a technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah and owner of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and other intellectual property related to the brand. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online home furnishings and furniture retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading ecommerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock, and Overstock.com are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding impacts of our use of the Overstock and Bed, Bath & Beyond brands, statements regarding the upcoming conferences, and information related to our business performance. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on May 2, 2023, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.