Rare Earth Recycling Market Size is projected to reach USD 882 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare earth metals such as the lanthanide family, scandium, and yttrium are required for permanent magnets, electric cars, cell phones, and wind turbines. The elements must be purified before use since they occur naturally as mixtures in ores. However, extracting and sorting the mineral ore is complex and energy- and waste-intensive. These toxins have become an environmental burden. Despite having the potential for reuse, most items are discarded after a single use. Recycling goods containing rare earth provides domestic manufacturers with a dependable source of rare earth resources while reducing waste.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/rare-earth-recycling-market/request-sample
Environmental Impact of Mining Rare Earth Metals Drives the Global Market
Mining is the process through which rare earth metals are extracted. However, mining has various disadvantages, including being expensive and inefficient due to the vast area required to remove even a small quantity of rare earth metals. The extraction process also generates a substantial amount of radioactive and toxic waste, severely impacting the environment. As a result of rare-earth mining pollution, agriculturally unusable land and contaminated water sources have formed. Further, the presence of metals in an ecosystem can be lethal to organisms. Thus, the mining and separating of the mineral ore are difficult, energy- and waste-intensive processes. Recycling components processed into materials is an interesting alternative to mining; hence, demand for recycling these elements is predicted to expand over the forecast period.
Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Wind Energy Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The rising demand for electric cars in recent years can be ascribed to customers' and manufacturers' growing environmental consciousness. It is anticipated that this need will soon increase the demand for and production of electric cars. Soon, international conventions and conferences such as the Kyoto Protocol, the Montreal Protocol, and the Paris Agreement are anticipated to increase the need for ultracapacitors, rechargeable batteries, and rare earth metals. The emphasis on renewable energy sources for power generation, such as wind, solar, and hydropower, to reduce carbon emissions has led to a strong demand for rare earth metals. In 2020, the worldwide market for rare earth metals for permanent magnets in wind turbines totaled seven thousand tonnes. The worldwide wind industry added 93 GW of new capacity in 2020, a 53% increase from the previous year. However, more must be done to ensure that the globe reaches net zero emissions by 2050.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 882 million
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 480 million
|CAGR
|7.0%
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Application, By Location
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Solvay , Hitachi Metals , REEcycle Inc , Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co. Ltd , Lynas , GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd. , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation , Nissan Motor Co Ltd , Geomega Resources , Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Wind Energy
|Key Market Drivers
|Environmental Impact of Mining Rare Earth Metals
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/rare-earth-recycling-market
Regional Analysis
Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global rare earth recycling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The expansion of the European market is attributable to the rising demand for rare earth minerals and recycled materials used to manufacture high-tech goods such as smartphones and wind turbines. Due to their rising use in magnets, metallurgy, catalysts, glass, and ceramics, demand for rare earth in Europe is expected to rise. In Europe, the automotive industry is the largest end-user of rare earth. The Organization for International Cooperation on Automobiles (OICA) projects that in 2021, with a production share of 22.3%. Europe surpassed North America as the second-largest auto producer in the world, consequently driving market expansion.
North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period. The region's expanding vehicle industry is boosting the need for rare earth elements. Tesla, a renowned American maker of electric vehicles, said in 2021 that neodymium would be utilized in its Model 3 Long Range automobiles. This step is likely to enhance neodymium demand throughout the forecasted timeframe. Due to the usage of rare earth elements in car exhaust systems to combat air pollution, the North American market is driving global expansion during the review period. It is predicted that consumer electronics and nuclear power will boost the demand for rare earth over the forecast period. With more than 30 percent of the world's energy derived from nuclear power, the United States leads the world. In addition, according to the World Nuclear Association, the government is developing two nuclear reactors. The rising demand for nuclear reactors is anticipated to stimulate market growth.
Key Highlights
- The global rare earth recycling market size is estimated to reach USD 882 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- Based on type, the global rare earth recycling market is divided into light rare earth recycling and medium and heavy rare earth recycling. The light rare earth recycling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.
- Based on application, the global rare earth recycling market is segmented into glass, permanent magnets, catalysts, ceramics, phosphor, alloy manufacturing, and others. The permanent magnets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period.
- Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global rare earth recycling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
The key players in the global rare earth recycling market are Solvay, Hitachi Metals, REEcycle, Inc, Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co., Ltd, Lynas, GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Geomega Resources, and Shenghe Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/rare-earth-recycling-market/request-sample
Global Rare Earth Recycling Market: Segmentation
By Type
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- Medium and Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
By Applications
- Permanent Magnets
- Catalyst
- Glass
- Ceramics
- Phosphor
- Alloy Manufacturing
- Others
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
-
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
-
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
- MARKET TRENDS
-
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
- MARKET ASSESSMENT
-
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
- Export Import Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
- GLOBAL RARE EARTH RECYCLING MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
- Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
- NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.S.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Applications By Value
- Permanent Magnets
- By Value
- Catalyst
- By Value
- Glass
- By Value
- Ceramics
- By Value
- Phosphor
- By Value
- Alloy Manufacturing
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Canada
- EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
- Introduction
- By Applications
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- U.K.
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Applications By Value
- Permanent Magnets
- By Value
- Catalyst
- By Value
- Glass
- By Value
- Ceramics
- By Value
- Phosphor
- By Value
- Alloy Manufacturing
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- China
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Applications By Value
- Permanent Magnets
- By Value
- Catalyst
- By Value
- Glass
- By Value
- Ceramics
- By Value
- Phosphor
- By Value
- Alloy Manufacturing
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- South East Asia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- UAE
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Applications By Value
- Permanent Magnets
- By Value
- Catalyst
- By Value
- Glass
- By Value
- Ceramics
- By Value
- Phosphor
- By Value
- Alloy Manufacturing
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Rest Of MEA
- LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
-
- Introduction
- By Type
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Type By Value
-
-
-
-
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- Applications By Value
-
-
-
-
- Permanent Magnets
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Catalyst
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Glass
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Ceramics
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Phosphor
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Alloy Manufacturing
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
-
- Others
-
-
-
-
- By Value
-
-
-
- Brazil
-
-
- By Type
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Light Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Medium And Heavy Rare Earth Recycling
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
-
- By Applications
-
-
-
-
- Introduction
- Applications By Value
- Permanent Magnets
- By Value
- Catalyst
- By Value
- Glass
- By Value
- Ceramics
- By Value
- Phosphor
- By Value
- Alloy Manufacturing
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
-
-
-
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of LATAM
- COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
-
- Adoption Matrix
- Rare Earth Recycling Market Share By Manufacturers
- Rare Earth Recycling Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
- Average Price By Manufacturers
- Vendor Footprint Analysis
- MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
-
- Solvay
-
-
- Overview
- Business Information
- Revenue
- ASP
- Gross Margin
- Swot Analysis
- Recent Developmments
-
-
- Hitachi Metals
- REEcycle Inc
- Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co. Ltd
- Lynas
- GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd
- Geomega Resources
- Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
-
- Research Data
-
-
- Secondary Data
-
-
-
-
- Major Secondary Sources
- Key Data From Secondary Sources
-
-
-
-
- Primary Data
-
-
-
-
- Key Data From Primary Sources
- Breakdown Of Primaries
-
-
-
-
- Secondary And Primary Research
-
-
-
-
- Key Industry Insights
-
-
-
- Market Size Estimation
-
-
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Market Projection
-
-
- Research Assumptions
-
-
- Assumptions
-
-
- Limitations
- Risk Assessment
- APPENDIX
-
- Discussion Guide
- Customization Options
- Related Reports
- DISCLAIMER
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/rare-earth-recycling-market/toc
Market News
- In September 2022, Solvay announced intentions to develop its rare earth facilities in La Rochelle, France, to enter the rare earth permanent magnets value chain in Europe. Solvay is already active in separating and recycling rare earth for captive use. With this investment, the group is ambitious to create a powerful rare earth hub in Europe in the coming years.
- In January 2023, Solvay will extend and modify the current rare earth processing operation in La Rochelle, France, by adding the manufacture of separated rare earth oxides for permanent magnets. The company is investing "tens of millions of euros," and this processing unit will supply material to magnet makers for EVs and wind turbines.
News Media
The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is Expanding at an Astounding CAGR of 6.9%
Rapid Growth of Marine Trade to Drive the Global Oceanographic Monitoring System Market
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Permanent Magnetic Motor Market: Permanent Magnetic Motor Market: Information by Motor Type (Direct Current Motor, Alternating Current Motor), Magnetic Material Type (Ferrite, Neodymium), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Tin Catalyst Market : Tin Catalyst Market: Information by Type (Organic Tin Catalyst, Inorganic Tin Catalyst), Application (Plastics, Coatings, Elastomers), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Panel Glass Market : Panel Glass Market : Information by Technology (Sheet, Rolled), Product Type (Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass) Application (Solar Energy, Infrastructure & Construction)-Forecast till 2026
Rare Earth Elements Market : Rare Earth Elements Market: Information by Element (Cerium, Dysprosium, Terbium), Application (Catalysts, Glass and Polishing, Ceramics, Phosphors), and Region - Forecast till 2031
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 203 695 0070 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter