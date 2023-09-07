Rare Earth Recycling Market Size is projected to reach USD 882 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rare earth metals such as the lanthanide family, scandium, and yttrium are required for permanent magnets, electric cars, cell phones, and wind turbines. The elements must be purified before use since they occur naturally as mixtures in ores. However, extracting and sorting the mineral ore is complex and energy- and waste-intensive. These toxins have become an environmental burden. Despite having the potential for reuse, most items are discarded after a single use. Recycling goods containing rare earth provides domestic manufacturers with a dependable source of rare earth resources while reducing waste.

Environmental Impact of Mining Rare Earth Metals Drives the Global Market

Mining is the process through which rare earth metals are extracted. However, mining has various disadvantages, including being expensive and inefficient due to the vast area required to remove even a small quantity of rare earth metals. The extraction process also generates a substantial amount of radioactive and toxic waste, severely impacting the environment. As a result of rare-earth mining pollution, agriculturally unusable land and contaminated water sources have formed. Further, the presence of metals in an ecosystem can be lethal to organisms. Thus, the mining and separating of the mineral ore are difficult, energy- and waste-intensive processes. Recycling components processed into materials is an interesting alternative to mining; hence, demand for recycling these elements is predicted to expand over the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Wind Energy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The rising demand for electric cars in recent years can be ascribed to customers' and manufacturers' growing environmental consciousness. It is anticipated that this need will soon increase the demand for and production of electric cars. Soon, international conventions and conferences such as the Kyoto Protocol, the Montreal Protocol, and the Paris Agreement are anticipated to increase the need for ultracapacitors, rechargeable batteries, and rare earth metals. The emphasis on renewable energy sources for power generation, such as wind, solar, and hydropower, to reduce carbon emissions has led to a strong demand for rare earth metals. In 2020, the worldwide market for rare earth metals for permanent magnets in wind turbines totaled seven thousand tonnes. The worldwide wind industry added 93 GW of new capacity in 2020, a 53% increase from the previous year. However, more must be done to ensure that the globe reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 882 million Market Size in 2022 USD 480 million CAGR 7.0% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Location Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Solvay , Hitachi Metals , REEcycle Inc , Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co. Ltd , Lynas , GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd. , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation , Nissan Motor Co Ltd , Geomega Resources , Shenghe Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles and Wind Energy Key Market Drivers Environmental Impact of Mining Rare Earth Metals

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global rare earth recycling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The expansion of the European market is attributable to the rising demand for rare earth minerals and recycled materials used to manufacture high-tech goods such as smartphones and wind turbines. Due to their rising use in magnets, metallurgy, catalysts, glass, and ceramics, demand for rare earth in Europe is expected to rise. In Europe, the automotive industry is the largest end-user of rare earth. The Organization for International Cooperation on Automobiles (OICA) projects that in 2021, with a production share of 22.3%. Europe surpassed North America as the second-largest auto producer in the world, consequently driving market expansion.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period. The region's expanding vehicle industry is boosting the need for rare earth elements. Tesla, a renowned American maker of electric vehicles, said in 2021 that neodymium would be utilized in its Model 3 Long Range automobiles. This step is likely to enhance neodymium demand throughout the forecasted timeframe. Due to the usage of rare earth elements in car exhaust systems to combat air pollution, the North American market is driving global expansion during the review period. It is predicted that consumer electronics and nuclear power will boost the demand for rare earth over the forecast period. With more than 30 percent of the world's energy derived from nuclear power, the United States leads the world. In addition, according to the World Nuclear Association, the government is developing two nuclear reactors. The rising demand for nuclear reactors is anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Key Highlights

The global rare earth recycling market size is estimated to reach USD 882 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is estimated to reach USD 882 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type , the global rare earth recycling market is divided into light rare earth recycling and medium and heavy rare earth recycling. The light rare earth recycling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period.

, the global rare earth recycling market is divided into light rare earth recycling and medium and heavy rare earth recycling. The light rare earth recycling segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on application , the global rare earth recycling market is segmented into glass, permanent magnets, catalysts, ceramics, phosphor, alloy manufacturing, and others. The permanent magnets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% over the forecast period.

, the global rare earth recycling market is segmented into glass, permanent magnets, catalysts, ceramics, phosphor, alloy manufacturing, and others. The permanent magnets segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a over the forecast period. Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global rare earth recycling market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global rare earth recycling market are Solvay, Hitachi Metals, REEcycle, Inc, Jiangsu Huahong Technology Co., Ltd, Lynas, GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Geomega Resources, and Shenghe Resources Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Rare Earth Recycling Market: Segmentation

By Type

Light Rare Earth Recycling

Medium and Heavy Rare Earth Recycling

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalyst

Glass

Ceramics

Phosphor

Alloy Manufacturing

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market News

In September 2022, Solvay announced intentions to develop its rare earth facilities in La Rochelle, France, to enter the rare earth permanent magnets value chain in Europe. Solvay is already active in separating and recycling rare earth for captive use. With this investment, the group is ambitious to create a powerful rare earth hub in Europe in the coming years.

In January 2023, Solvay will extend and modify the current rare earth processing operation in La Rochelle, France, by adding the manufacture of separated rare earth oxides for permanent magnets. The company is investing "tens of millions of euros," and this processing unit will supply material to magnet makers for EVs and wind turbines.

News Media

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is Expanding at an Astounding CAGR of 6.9%

Rapid Growth of Marine Trade to Drive the Global Oceanographic Monitoring System Market



Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Permanent Magnetic Motor Market : Permanent Magnetic Motor Market: Information by Motor Type (Direct Current Motor, Alternating Current Motor), Magnetic Material Type (Ferrite, Neodymium), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Tin Catalyst Market : Tin Catalyst Market: Information by Type (Organic Tin Catalyst, Inorganic Tin Catalyst), Application (Plastics, Coatings, Elastomers), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Panel Glass Market : Panel Glass Market : Information by Technology (Sheet, Rolled), Product Type (Toughened Glass, Laminated Glass) Application (Solar Energy, Infrastructure & Construction)-Forecast till 2026

Rare Earth Elements Market : Rare Earth Elements Market: Information by Element (Cerium, Dysprosium, Terbium), Application (Catalysts, Glass and Polishing, Ceramics, Phosphors), and Region - Forecast till 2031

